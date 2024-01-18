B2B publisher SmartBrief marks 25 years of digital content leadership with brand refresh at industry inflection point

SmartBrief's refresh reinforces the brand's 25-year legacy of innovation and leadership with a modern visual identity and optimal positioning of enhanced features and state-of-the-art solutions for advertisers, trade associations, and B2B industry professionals.

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital B2B publishing leader SmartBrief marks 25 years of leadership and innovation this year, a milestone that underscores the lasting value of the business' mutually beneficial partnership model, robust first-party dataset, and proprietary tools that enable meaningful connections between professionals and the solutions that meet their needs.

SmartBrief celebrates their 25th anniversary with a modernized visual identity and website refresh.

As SmartBrief positions itself for the next 25 years of content leadership, the business has debuted a modernized visual identity and website refresh reinforcing the brand's offerings for publishing partners, advertisers, and audiences. The refresh will be reflected across all properties, including SmartBrief's robust collection of nearly 300 newsletters.

The updated look is also reflected on the new SmartBrief.com . The site spotlights the value of SmartBrief's model for nearly 200 trade association partners, more than 1,500 advertising clients, and the 7 million professionals who depend on SmartBrief for content that cuts through the clutter and prepares them to succeed and thrive at work.

"We are thrilled to share a fresh new look that reflects our trusted position as a driver of B2B publishing innovation. And, with clear, intuitive navigation and calls to action, our new site operates much like our brand: connecting people and businesses with the solutions they need," said Shana Murik, head of marketing of Future's B2B division.

As SmartBrief looks to the future, the brand will continue to lean into the impactful content and connections generated at the intersection of technology and human expertise.

"SmartBrief's brand refresh is about far more than an updated look and feel. It emphasizes our place in an ever-changing B2B media landscape, and reflects a commitment to ongoing evolution that serves our clients, readers, and partners alike," said Amanda Darman-Allen, senior vice president of Future's B2B division. "This refresh comes at an incredibly exciting time, not just for SmartBrief, but for Future's broader B2B division. Collectively, we have built a dynamic media platform that is unrivaled in its diverse vertical coverage and depth of expertise."

SmartBrief is part of Future's B2B division, a growing player in B2B media that unifies brands including ActualTech Media, Systems Contractor News, Tech & Learning, IT Pro, and Radio World. By combining the best of technology and editorial expertise, SmartBrief delivers the most relevant industry news – curated daily from thousands of sources – in partnership with leading trade associations, professional societies, nonprofits and corporations to nearly 7 million senior executives, thought leaders and industry professionals.

SOURCE SmartBrief Inc.