B2B Rocket Earns Spot on G2's 2026 Best Software Awards for Top Sales Software Products

PHOENIX, Arizona, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackpearl Group (NZX: BPG, ASX: BPG) today announced that B2B Rocket, a Blackpearl Group company, has been named to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards , ranking 45th on the Top Sales Software Products list.

As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches over 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

Noah A. Loul, Chief Executive Officer (B2B Rocket); Oliver Moreno, Chief Revenue Officer (B2B Rocket); Nick Lissette, Chief Executive (Blackpearl Group); Joshua Hameier, Chief Product Officer (B2B Rocket)

B2B Rocket's recognition as a Top 1% Sales Software Product validates Blackpearl Group's mission to democratise data and AI for US sales and marketing teams, enabling SMEs to identify and engage their next best customers faster.

Nick Lissette, CEO, Blackpearl, noted "Since joining Blackpearl Group in July 2025, B2B Rocket has gone from strength to strength. Integrated into our Pearl Engine, the platform is helping US sales and marketing teams turn data into action at speed. This recognition, based entirely on verified customer reviews, reflects the real outcomes our customers are achieving."

"As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the 'answer moment' must be earned with credible proof," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. "Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they're also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year's winners, including B2B Rocket (Blackpearl Group). Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact."

Blackpearl Group (BPG) is a market leading data technology company that pioneers AI-driven sales and marketing solutions for the US market.

Specifically engineered for small-medium sized businesses (SMEs), BPG consistently delivers exceptional value to its customers. Our mantra is simple: 'Better Growth Together'. When our customers win, we win.

Founded in 2012, BPG is based in Wellington, New Zealand, and Phoenix, Arizona. Blackpearl.com

