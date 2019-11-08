B2B Sales Productivity in Decline -- Experienced Sales Customer has Answers

ARIPEKA, Fla., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Studies show that sales productivity throughout the industry is on the decline, and is the foremost challenge for many B2B organizations.

Barraged with perpetually evolving new technologies, increased competition, and relentless distractions, being a productive and successful sales rep is harder than ever.

10 Sales Tips from the Quintessential Salesperson - Or How to Avoid Sales Call Foibles That Can Wreck Your Bottom Line. A Collection of Humorous Sales Call Stories and Great Advice from a Customer's Perspective. Learn what not to do and, more importantly, what to do when making B2B sales calls. Informative for novices and hilarious for veteran sales people. Now with 8 Bonus Tips! 10 Sales Tips from the Quintessential Salesperson - In this hilarious collection of anecdotes, author James Howard relates his experiences as a business customer who was called on by sales people almost every day. Some of them obtained the honor of being called a "Quintessential Salesperson." Their observations and sagely advice when discussing the foibles presented are the real treasure of this little book. Come get a perspective from the other side of the desk. You'll be glad you did!

In fact, one study showed that the average sales person spends only 16% of their time involved directly with prospects and customers, and these relationships are critical to sales success!

With such pressure to succeed, and limited time spent on the core aspect of selling, knowing how to maximize the B2B sales call is crucial.

In "10 Sales Tips from the Quintessential Salesperson," author James Howard, a sales call customer for over 30 years, relates a host of sales call foibles in a hilarious and eye opening way, and shares timeless sales tutoring from some of the best in the business. Novice sales team members will learn vital people skills for dealing with clients, while seasoned veterans may enjoy a belly laugh at some true and perhaps all-too-familiar sales call antics.

Come get a perspective from the other side of the desk with "10 Sales Tips from the Quintessential Salesperson," available at bookstores everywhere, as well as on Amazon and Kindle. https://www.amazon.com/10-Sales-Tips-Quintessential-Salesperson/dp/1074856945

"A must-read for sales people" – M.O., 25 Year Marine Supplier Sales Rep

"This book teaches vital people skills for any salesperson. I wish I had it when I was starting out." – M.H., 40 Year Chemical Products Sales Rep

"I read your book…full of candor and humor at the same time…sales people need to be trained!" – R.B., 29 Year Paper Products Sales Rep

"I love it…a great reference and good solid salesman advice." – D.L., 30 Year Industrial Sales Rep

"Your book makes me laugh…people in the restaurant were turning around to look!" – S.P., 15 Year Marine Supplier Sales Rep

If you would like a review copy of this book, please send your mailing address to the email address above.

James Howard enjoyed a successful career as tradesman, maintenance planner, inventory specialist, and purchasing agent in both the manufacturing and marine industries. He is also the author of several novels and collections of short fiction and poetry. He enjoys fishing, boating, and free diving from his seaside home on the Florida Gulf Coast.

Contact Name: James Howard

Phone: 843-991-7882

Email: 228800@email4pr.com

Website: https://quintessentialsalesperson.com

SOURCE James Howard