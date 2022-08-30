B2B Tech Veterans Launch Go-To-Market Analyst Firm - GTM Partners

Company Founded to Help GTM Revenue Leaders' & Vendors' Go-To-Market and Achieve Efficient Growth

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GTM Partners , the first data-driven Go-To-Market Analyst firm on a mission to make go-to-market simple, announces its launch today. GTM industry experts, Sangram Vajre, Bryan Brown, Lindsay Cordell, and Judd Borakove founded GTM Partners to help marketing, sales, customer success, and product become revenue leaders by creating transformational go-to-market strategies.

"The traditional demand waterfall and funnels cannot support beyond top-of-funnel strategies. They ignore customer retention and expansion, Product-Led-Growth motion, and they lack the ability to unify GTM teams beyond marketing and sales," says Sangram Vajre co-founder and CEO of GTM Partners. "As a result, most companies assume they have a marketing, sales, or customer success problem. When in reality they have a go-to-market problem. GTM is broken to some degree in every company."

Vendors and members have access to a host of services including unlimited analyst/briefing calls, GTM assessments, clarity and alignment workshops, GTM training, advisory on GTM motions and plays, GTM research reports, and more. GTM Partners will also be releasing a series of thought leadership content including:

- Data-driven research: The first Comprehensive Guide to Go-To-Market includes data-driven research providing unique data and intelligence on the GTM landscape through the insights and information from G2's network of almost 2 million peer reviews across G2.com , releasing on September 7, 2022

- A new GTM Operating System: A methodology and a framework to help companies unite their marketing, sales, customer success, and product to build high-performing GTM teams

- GTM Technology Cloud for vendors: Introducing a use-case-driven approach for vendors to showcase their technology to potential customers

- MOVE Podcast : re-launch of the MOVE: A go-to-market podcast, one of the top 50 business podcasts in the world

The Go-To-Market Analyst firm also has a multi-city invite-only GTM roadshow for GTM revenue leaders, supported by Product Marketing Community, Women in Revenue, and PEAK Community coming to a city near you this October.

A variety of B2B technology heavy hitters like Hushly, Goldcast, Gravity Global, Terminus, Openprise, Sendoso, Vidyard, PenFed, Acoustic, and Demandwell have already signed on as early adopters of the GTM Operating System and GTM Technology Cloud.

To learn more about GTM Partners' offerings, please visit https://gtmpartners.com/ .

About GTM Partners

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Atlanta, GTM Partners is the brainchild of B2B go-to-market industry experts Sangram Vajre, Bryan Brown, Lindsay Cordell, and Judd Borakave.

