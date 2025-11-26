B2BROKER Enters Global Banking Elite with Labuan Investment Bank Licence

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- B2BROKER PRIME Investment Bank Ltd. has announced obtaining a Labuan Investment Bank licence from the Labuan Financial Services Authority (Labuan FSA). With the new licence, the company positions itself alongside banking giants such as HSBC, JPMorgan, Standard Chartered, and Deutsche Bank.

Labuan IBFC is a well-established cross-border banking hub recognised for pragmatic international rules and prudential supervision. For B2BROKER clients, this licence boosts the company's credibility and accelerates delivery, with the reassurance that all services are now supported by a fully licensed investment bank.

With the new licence, B2BROKER PRIME can provide credit facilities to corporate clients, supporting their growth and international expansion, and offer corporate and investment advisory services. This also includes dealing in securities and managing investments, and undertaking FX, interest-rate swaps, and other derivative or hedging activities.

"Obtaining this licence is more than another regulatory achievement for us," says Arthur Azizov, CEO & Founder of B2BROKER. "The new licence lets us put real banking services right into our technology and liquidity systems, unlocking the final piece of our ecosystem. Now, our clients can easily access credit, risk management, and advisory services across borders, all fully regulated and built to institutional standards."

Looking ahead, B2BROKER plans to roll out several new offerings under its regulated framework.

Prime-of-Prime (PoP) Liquidity : Multi-asset liquidity with tight pricing, deep pools, and institutional onboarding.

: Multi-asset liquidity with tight pricing, deep pools, and institutional onboarding. Structured Credit & Treasury Solutions : Tailored credit lines and risk-managed financing for institutional clients.

: Tailored credit lines and risk-managed financing for institutional clients. Corporate & Markets Advisory: Access to capital markets, FX, commodities, indices, and digital-asset derivatives (where jurisdiction allows)

B2BROKER is a global fintech solutions provider for financial institutions. It delivers liquidity, trading technology, payment solutions, and brokerage infrastructure through a network of specialised entities. Founded in 2014, with key hubs in London, Limassol, Hong Kong and Dubai, the company operates in 11 countries, serving clients across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. B2BROKER serves brokers, exchanges, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and other financial institutions. Leveraging its extensive network and ecosystem-driven approach, the company provides scalable solutions that help clients streamline operations, maximise efficiency, and drive growth.

