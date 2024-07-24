B2Gnow Announces Acquisition of eComply Solutions, Enhancing Prevailing Wage Labor Compliance Capabilities

PHOENIX, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B2Gnow , a leading provider of supplier diversity, prevailing wage labor compliance, and grant management solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of eComply Solutions , a pioneering company specializing in prevailing wage labor compliance software supporting the Davis-Bacon and Little-Davis-Bacon Acts. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in B2Gnow's mission to deliver comprehensive and innovative solutions for regulatory compliance and diversity management. B2Gnow is a portfolio company of Polaris Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 1999, B2Gnow has established itself as a leader in the market for business diversity compliance software for public infrastructure projects. With a robust suite of software solutions, B2Gnow facilitates the management of compliance, outreach, and reporting for diverse and certified vendors, enabling government agencies, prime contractors, and their vendors to streamline processes and more efficiently meet regulatory requirements.

eComply Solutions, launched as an independent company in 2018, has rapidly gained recognition for its prevailing wage labor compliance software, which ensures contractors adhere to wage determinations on public works projects. eComply Solutions helps agencies and contractors maintain compliance with prevailing wage laws, reducing the risk of penalties, and improving transparency in the public construction sector.

The acquisition of eComply Solutions represents a natural alignment of values and goals for both companies. By integrating eComply Solutions' prevailing wage labor compliance software into B2Gnow's existing diversity compliance platform, clients will benefit from a unified system that addresses all aspects of contract compliance. Together, the organizations will provide agencies and contractors with enhanced tools to manage prevailing wage labor requirements alongside their diversity and inclusion goals, resulting in more efficient and comprehensive compliance management.

"We are thrilled to welcome eComply Solutions into the B2Gnow family," said Bryan Proctor, President of B2Gnow. "Their expertise in prevailing wage labor compliance perfectly complements our supplier diversity compliance solutions. Together, we are poised to offer unparalleled service and innovation to our clients, helping them navigate the complexities of public infrastructure contract compliance with greater ease and confidence."

"This acquisition underscores our commitment to providing our customers top-tier solutions that advance our shared vision for a brighter future in equitable contracting," said Justin Talbot-Stern, Chief Executive Officer of B2Gnow.

"We are excited to join forces with B2Gnow," said Huey Siah, Managing Director of eComply Solutions. "Our combined platforms and teams will enable us to create a more powerful and comprehensive solution. This represents a significant step forward in our mission to support agencies and contractors in achieving their project compliance goals."

Existing clients can expect a smooth transition. Customers with existing integration with other prevailing wage solutions will continue to be supported. In addition, the eComply Labor Compliance Certified Payroll product has recently been integrated with the B2Gnow platform and the two systems now offer unmatched capabilities in combining prevailing wage labor compliance and contract diversity compliance.

For more information, please visit www.b2gnow.com/eComply .

About B2Gnow

B2Gnow is a leader in providing supplier diversity, prevailing wage labor compliance, and grant management software solutions. With a focus on compliance and equity, B2Gnow's innovative software streamlines vendor certification, project data collection, compliance, and reporting processes, ensuring transparency and fairness in contracting practices. B2Gnow maintains North America's largest database of over 500,000 certified, disadvantaged business entities, helping the federal government, more than half of state governments, hundreds of counties, cities, airports, general contractors, and Fortune 500 companies manage their supplier diversity and compliance programs through technology solutions for 25 years. Visit b2gnow.com to learn more.

About eComply Solutions

eComply Solutions, launched as an independent company in 2018, specializes in prevailing wage compliance software for public works projects. eComply Solutions' innovative platform helps contractors and agencies ensure compliance with prevailing wage laws, reducing the risk of penalties and improving transparency in public construction projects.

