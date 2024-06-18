B2Gnow Announces Appointment of Bryan Proctor as President

PHOENIX, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B2Gnow, the leader in supplier diversity, procurement, and grant management solutions for governments, contractors, and corporations, announced today that Bryan Proctor has been named the company's President.

With over two decades of experience in the technology industry, most recently as Chief Executive Officer of Spatial Data Logic, Mr. Proctor brings a wealth of expertise to his new role at B2Gnow. He has a proven track record of growth acceleration, operational efficiency, and successful collaborative leadership in the software industry, particularly focusing on software solutions for state and local government agencies.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to join this exceptional organization and lead the next chapter of its growth. Collaborating with the executive team and our dedicated employees, I look forward to driving our progress forward; nurturing a culture of innovation that fuels our commitment to deliver solutions that further our mission to promote equitable and efficient government contracting and compliance. Our strategy will drive growth, leveraging our current strengths while pursuing new avenues of opportunity and product excellence," stated Bryan Proctor, President of B2Gnow.

Justin Talbot-Stern, Chief Executive Officer of B2Gnow, adds, "Bryan Proctor is a fantastic addition to our team, and we are thrilled to have him. His proven leadership skills and extensive experience with SaaS solutions for public sector agencies will be pivotal in driving growth, broadening our range of offerings, and, most importantly, playing a key role in enabling our clients to reach their program objectives, enhance efficiencies, and foster business opportunities for underprivileged firms in their communities."

With the addition of this new position, the current B2Gnow leadership team, including CEO Justin Talbot-Stern and COO Frank Begalke, will continue to play active roles within the organization. The appointment of Mr. Proctor enhances the team's cohesion, reinforcing a company culture that prioritizes employee engagement and opportunities. Furthermore, Mr. Proctor's role as President underscores B2Gnow's commitment to providing an unrivaled customer focus and industry-leading solutions to more than 400 public and private organizations nationwide.

About B2Gnow:

B2Gnow is a leader in providing business diversity and grant management solutions. With a focus on compliance and equity, B2Gnow's innovative software streamlines vendor certification, project data collection, compliance, and reporting processes, ensuring transparency and fairness in contracting practices. B2Gnow maintains North America's largest database of over 500,000 certified, disadvantaged business entities, helping the federal government, more than half of state governments, hundreds of counties, cities, airports, prime contractors, and Fortune 500 companies manage their supplier diversity and compliance programs through technology solutions for 25 years. For more information, visit https://b2gnow.com.

