B2Gnow Announces DBE Compliance Package for Small to Mid-Size Transportation Organizations

News provided by

B2Gnow

03 Aug, 2023, 17:05 ET

PHOENIX, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B2Gnow, a leader in supplier diversity, procurement, and grant management solutions for governments, contractors, and corporations, announces DBE Direct - a new, cost-effective package option designed to assist small to mid-size US transportation organizations (transits and airports) automate the process of project data collection, compliance, and reporting on the utilization of disadvantaged business enterprises (DBEs), as required by 49 CFR Part 26.

Continue Reading
Business Diversity Management for Small to Mid-size Transportation Organizations
Business Diversity Management for Small to Mid-size Transportation Organizations

B2Gnow Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Kelly explains, "Complying with these requirements can be challenging for smaller transit and airport authorities due to simple spreadsheet use, manual processes, limited resources, and the impending changes outlined in the USDOT's Notice of Proposed Rulemaking related to the DBE program. New funding opportunities, such as the 2022 Infrastructure Bill, have opened the door to billions of dollars in federal grants but have also increased the need for more efficient processes."

"The B2Gnow enterprise system delivers a host of solutions that bring efficiency and compliance to the entire DBE environment. However, for small to mid-size organizations with lower contract and project counts, smaller total dollar spend, and a limited number of available DBEs, especially in more rural locations, the DBE Direct program offers these agencies a simple suite of solutions to meet their requirements and allow them to scale as necessary," added Mr. Kelly.

More than 100 recipients, certifying agencies, and Unified Certification Programs rely on B2Gnow for DBE program activities such as spend tracking, reporting, and certification management. It is the most widely used system for DBE program monitoring and has the most extensive user base of any compliance system in the United States.

Contact B2Gnow to learn more about DBE Direct, or register here to join B2Gnow for an upcoming webinar titled: Introducing DBE Direct: Cost-Effective DBE Compliance Made Simple For Small to Mid-Size Airports and Transits, happening August 23, 2023, at 2:00 pm Eastern time.

About B2Gnow
B2Gnow's cloud-based, cost-effective, and modular software platform addresses all aspects of DBE and local supplier diversity programs, eProcurement, and grant management, including managing the complex compliance and regulatory requirements of business diversity programs, facilitating meaningful increases in spending with disadvantaged firms, increasing visibility and optimizing the procurement process, and efficiently providing data management solutions for granting and pass-through government transportation agencies. B2Gnow maintains North America's largest database of disadvantaged business entities, helping the federal government, more than half of state governments, hundreds of counties, cities, airports, and Fortune 500 companies manage their supplier diversity and compliance programs through technology solutions for over 20 years. For more information, visit https://b2gnow.com.

Contact:
Erin Westerman
B2Gnow
725 W McDowell Rd.
Phoenix Arizona, 85007
602-325-9277
[email protected]

SOURCE B2Gnow

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.