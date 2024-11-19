PHOENIX, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B2Gnow , the leading provider of supplier diversity, prevailing wage labor compliance, and grant management solutions, announced today the appointment of Aimee Escobar as Chief Operating Officer.

B2Gnow Announces Promotion of Aimee Escobar to COO. Over the past two years as Vice President of Customer Success, she played a pivotal role in driving business growth, building client relationships, and expanding the capabilities of the customer success team. Her hands-on experience at B2Gnow has provided her with deep insights into the company’s operations and culture, positioning her to lead the next phase of growth and operational excellence.

Ms. Escobar brings expertise and proven leadership to her new role. Over the past two years as Vice President of Customer Success, she played a pivotal role in driving business growth, building client relationships, and expanding the capabilities of the customer success team. Her hands-on experience at B2Gnow has provided her with deep insights into the company's operations and culture, positioning her to lead the next phase of growth and operational excellence.

Throughout her career, Ms. Escobar has consistently demonstrated her ability to enhance operational efficiency, accelerate business growth, and lead high-performing teams. She is passionate about cultivating a diverse and innovative culture and is committed to delivering solutions that drive impactful business outcomes. As Chief Operating Officer, she will focus on accelerating B2Gnow's growth, optimizing operational performance, and advancing the company's mission to deliver equitable and efficient solutions for government contracting and compliance.

"I am thrilled to step into this role and help lead B2Gnow's next chapter of growth. With a strong customer-focused background, I'm eager to ensure that we continue expanding our offerings in line with our customers' evolving needs, helping them achieve their program objectives. By leveraging our existing strengths, we will pursue new growth opportunities and enhance our product offerings to create even greater value for our customers," said Aimee Escobar, Chief Operating Officer of B2Gnow.

Bryan Proctor, CEO, adds, "We are excited to have Aimee step into the role of Chief Operating Officer at B2Gnow. Her leadership has been instrumental in driving our customer success initiatives and strengthening our relationships with clients. Aimee's passion for innovation and her deep understanding of our operations make her uniquely qualified to guide our next phase of growth."

Over the past year, B2Gnow has continued to evolve while maintaining its unwavering commitment to customer success. Key developments include the hiring and recent promotion of Bryan Proctor to Chief Executive Officer, and supporting hundreds of organizations as they adapt to the new US Department of Transportation DBE and ACDBE rule changes. Additionally, the recent acquisition of eComply Solutions enhances B2Gnow's offerings by integrating prevailing wage labor compliance tools into its industry-leading diversity compliance platform, providing unmatched capabilities in combining both prevailing wage labor compliance and contract diversity compliance. The company currently serves 500 public and private sector customers across the nation and continues to expand its footprint.

About B2Gnow

B2Gnow is a leader in providing supplier diversity, prevailing wage labor compliance, and grant management software solutions. With a focus on compliance and equity, B2Gnow's innovative software streamlines vendor certification, project data collection, compliance, and reporting processes, ensuring transparency and fairness in contracting practices. B2Gnow maintains North America's largest database of over 500,000 certified, disadvantaged business entities, helping the federal government, more than half of state governments, hundreds of counties, cities, airports, general contractors, and Fortune 500 companies manage their supplier diversity and compliance programs through technology solutions for 25 years. Visit b2gnow.com to learn more.

Contact:

Erin Westerman

B2Gnow

725 W McDowell Rd.

Phoenix, Arizona 85007

[email protected]

SOURCE B2Gnow