B2Gnow Announces Upcoming Webinar Series Focused on Small Business Enterprise Program Excellence

PHOENIX, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- B2Gnow, the national leader in software solutions that promote transparency and compliance in public and private contracting, will host an interactive webinar series aimed at helping public agencies navigate evolving regulations and strengthen their small and disadvantaged supplier/vendor programs.

This webinar series focuses on the shifting regulatory landscape - including discussions surrounding the 2025 USDOT Interim Final Rule (IFR) for DBEs - and how agencies must balance compliance, impact, and operational efficiency while preparing for continued change.

It features current customers from Chicago Public Schools, Houston METRO, and Angela Booker, president of ISFAC, LLC, a full-service contract compliance and certification consultancy, as they discuss their successes in the compliance space.

The webinar series is for leaders managing DBE, SBE, or other small and disadvantaged business programs looking to:

Create resilient and scalable small and disadvantaged business programs

Learn best practices for maintaining program continuity during staffing transitions

Improve compliance oversight and operational efficiency

Leverage modern compliance technology to strengthen program integrity

Hear from agencies and organizations achieving real-world results

The series kicks off at 11 AM Eastern on July 9 with "Architecting Your Enterprise with Chicago Public Schools." A representative from Chicago Public Schools will lead the session.

The next session begins at 11 AM Eastern on July 16 with "Houston METRO's SBE Program - The Unicorn."

The final session will be at 11 AM Eastern on July 23 with "AI-Driven Compliance: Building Continuity with 49 CFR 26 & 23."

"Whether you're looking to optimize an existing program or prepare your organization for future growth, this series will provide actionable takeaways you can implement immediately," Shaunette Fortson, Director of Customer Education and Development at B2Gnow, said.

Registration for the webinar is open to public agencies and organizations interested in optimizing existing small and disadvantaged business programs or looking to move toward implementing an SBE program. To reserve a seat, register here.

Media Contact:

Dana Rasmussen

Senior Content Marketing Manager

[email protected]

602-325-9277

SOURCE B2Gnow