B2Gnow Announces Upcoming Webinar on USDOT IFR Rule Changes

PHOENIX, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- B2Gnow, a national leader in software solutions that promote transparency and compliance in public and private contracting, will host a webinar on the U.S. Department of Transportation's new Information Final Rule (IFR).

The webinar, " Navigating the USDOT IFR: Practical Insights for Agencies ," will be held on February 18 at 1:00 p.m. ET. It is intended for public agencies seeking clarity and direction as they implement required changes under the IFR and evaluate future steps.

"The IFR brings important changes that agencies need to understand and apply," said John Garay, Vice President of Product at B2Gnow. "This webinar is designed to help agencies go beyond the rule text and understand what the IFR means in practice, including how to approach re-evaluations, documentation, and goal credit with confidence."

This session will provide policy insights, guided learning, and peer experiences to support informed decision-making as agencies prepare for the IFR.

During the webinar, participants will:

Gain a clear understanding of recent policy developments and their practical implications

Hear from agencies that are making strong, measurable progress toward IFR readiness

Gain real-world insights and practical takeaways to accelerate internal progress

Learn how B2Gnow helps agencies address common challenges and stay on track

Engage directly with experts during a live Q&A

Registration for the webinar is open to public agencies interested in learning more about navigating the IFR transition. To reserve a spot, register here .

About B2Gnow

B2Gnow delivers leading software solutions that promote accountability, transparency, and compliance in public and private contracting. For over 25 years, agencies across North America, including federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as education and Fortune 500 organizations, have relied on B2Gnow to manage complex compliance programs. Its integrated platform includes B2Gnow for vendor management, certification, goal tracking, and DBE/MBE/WBE/SBE compliance reporting, eComply for prevailing wage and workforce reporting, and BlackCat for grant management, asset tracking, and project oversight. Purpose-built for infrastructure projects, B2Gnow's technology enhances transparency, reduces risk, and strengthens communities. Learn more at www.b2gnow.com.

