Goodbye Paper, Hello FieldReporter: B2Gnow Transforms Onsite Labor Compliance

PHOENIX, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- B2Gnow, a leader in software solutions that promote transparency, accountability, and compliance in public and private contracting, today announced the launch of eComply FieldReporter . This module replaces paper sign-in systems with a mobile digital kiosk, enabling real-time data collection and improved fraud prevention at construction sites.

FieldReporter integrates with the core eComply solution to address issues common in manual processes, including illegible handwriting, missing documentation, and proxy sign-ins. It maintains data integrity by instantly comparing documented site activities with certified payroll reports (CPRs). When used with the B2Gnow vendor management solution, verified labor data is combined with project reporting to provide comprehensive project oversight.

"Labor compliance is shifting from retrospective reporting to proactive monitoring, and FieldReporter supports this transition in the field," said John Garay, Vice President of Product at B2Gnow. "We reduce administrative effort, uncertainty, and human error by providing verified data directly from the onsite workers. This ensures accurate payroll entries and automatically flags discrepancies against CPRs, offering essential protection for contractors and agencies."

Key Features of the eComply FieldReporter Module:

Mobile Kiosk and Digital Sign-In: Allows employees to sign in and out digitally on site, replacing physical sign-in sheets.

Validation and Verification: Ensures only the actual employee can log in, preventing proxy sign-ins.

Geolocation Technology: Captures sign-in and sign-out details with location coordinates, enabling contractors to verify employees' on-site presence.

Real-Time Discrepancy Alerts: Integrates with eComply to automatically notify the general contractor when digital sign-in data does not match the Certified Payroll Report (CPR).

Reduced Administrative Burden: Digitizes processes to eliminate paper, handwritten notes, and duplicate data entry, increasing efficiency for onsite managers.

Audit Readiness: Offers a centralized view of daily site activities, ensuring data is readily available for audits.

eComply FieldReporter advances labor compliance by providing agencies and contractors with a mobile tool to ensure fair labor standards and improve data integrity. By ensuring transparency and accountability at the worksite, eComply helps organizations navigate regulatory changes, reduce risk, and support successful project delivery.

Together, eComply and B2Gnow transform compliance from manual, fragmented processes into a unified, intelligent system - seamlessly connecting jobsite labor data with vendor management and program oversight into one comprehensive platform.

About B2Gnow

B2Gnow delivers leading software solutions that promote accountability, transparency, and compliance in public and private contracting. For over 25 years, agencies across North America, including federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as education and Fortune 500 organizations, have relied on B2Gnow to manage complex compliance programs. Its integrated platform includes B2Gnow for vendor management, certification, goal tracking, and DBE/MBE/WBE/SBE compliance reporting, eComply for prevailing wage and workforce reporting, and BlackCat for grant management, asset tracking, and project oversight. Purpose-built for infrastructure projects, B2Gnow's technology enhances transparency, reduces risk, and strengthens communities. Learn more at www.b2gnow.com .



Media Contact:

Erin Westerman

B2Gnow

201 E Washington Street, 5th Floor

Phoenix, Arizona 85004

[email protected]

