B2Gnow Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation and Growth

PHOENIX, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B2Gnow , the leader in business diversity, procurement, and grant management software solutions, celebrates its 25th anniversary. Over the last quarter-century, B2Gnow has grown from a small diversity management and procurement solution provider into a multifaceted, dynamic company with 120 team members and over 400 public and private sector customers nationwide.

B2Gnow was founded in 1999 with a mission to facilitate the procurement processes of large organizations in a seamless digital environment. The company integrated feedback from buyers and vendors to refine its focus, and by 2022, had enhanced its existing technology to include a dedicated Business Diversity Management System. The system was designed to automate compliance and certification processes, saving both time and money and eliminating the need for paperwork.

In 2020, B2Gnow partnered with Polaris Growth Fund for strategic growth investment, catapulting the company to further expand the reach and impact of its industry-leading solutions to organizations across the country and drive substantial benefits to small and disadvantaged firms. Further, following the acquisition of Panther International in 2021, B2Gnow added a comprehensive suite of grant management software – providing customers with a cloud-based system that simplifies and streamlines the entire grant management process.

Frank Begalke, B2Gnow's COO, who joined the leadership team in 2006, has played a crucial role in advancing the company's growth and success. He explains, "Like any enduring business, we've navigated numerous challenges, progressing from crawling to walking and eventually running, despite a few stumbles along the way that we learned from. Each strengthened our resolve and sharpened our focus on innovation and product excellence. In addition to mastering security and data protection, we've honed our skills in innovation, scalability, and adapting to evolving technologies. Our journey hasn't been easy, but it's shaped us into the steadfast, customer-centric organization we are today."

Over the last year, the company has continued to evolve while remaining laser-focused on its unyielding commitment to customer success. Such developments involve hiring key team members, including the newly appointed President Bryan Proctor, supporting hundreds of customers subject to the new US Department of Transportation Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) and Airport Concession Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) rule, and launching major new products like B2G FairSource . B2G FairSource streamlines the sourcing of small and diverse firms for primes and general contractors by simplifying tracking, reporting, and Good Faith Effort (GFE) documentation, providing a straightforward and cost-effective solution to support small and diverse supplier programs and expanding their networks of qualified subcontractors.

B2Gnow CEO and founder Justin Talbot-Stern reflects on the significance of reaching the company's 25th anniversary, "As we mark B2Gnow's 25th anniversary, it's a proud moment for all of us. In an industry where longevity is rare, we've focused relentlessly on serving our customers and supporting our team. It hasn't been about chasing growth for growth's sake but about earning our customers' trust, one interaction at a time. We've never aimed for overnight success but built it over 25 years of dedication and commitment. This milestone is a testament to our team's perseverance, our customers' loyalty, and our unwavering commitment to empowering small and disadvantaged firms."

Today, the B2Gnow platform continues to drive business opportunities and empower organizations by effortlessly managing compliance in supplier diversity and grant management initiatives. With a database of over 500,000 certified small and disadvantaged businesses, B2Gnow supports federal, state, county, city, airport, prime contractor, and corporate supplier diversity and compliance programs, ensuring transparency and fairness in contracting.

B2Gnow President Bryan Proctor adds, "Looking ahead, I am excited about B2Gnow's future. We're dedicated to delivering innovative solutions for equitable and efficient government contracting. Our commitment to excellence will strengthen B2Gnow's pivotal role in advancing equitable business practices and fostering community growth as we build more solutions to meet evolving needs."

B2Gnow is a leader in providing business diversity and grant management solutions. With a focus on compliance and equity, B2Gnow's innovative software streamlines vendor certification, project data collection, compliance, and reporting processes, ensuring transparency and fairness in contracting practices. B2Gnow maintains North America's largest database of over 500,000 certified, disadvantaged business entities, helping the federal government, more than half of state governments, hundreds of counties, cities, airports, prime contractors, and Fortune 500 companies manage their supplier diversity and compliance programs through technology solutions for 25 years. For more information, visit https://b2gnow.com.

