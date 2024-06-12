B2Gnow Launches Game-Changing HUB Subcontracting Plan (HSP) Module, Revolutionizing HUB Compliance for Texas State Agencies

PHOENIX, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B2Gnow, the leader in supplier diversity, procurement, and grant management solutions, has announced the release of its HUB Subcontracting Plan (HSP) module. The new module allows Texas agencies to streamline compliance efforts around Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) contracting rules.

To help Texas government agencies better understand how the HSP module can streamline and automate HUB compliance efforts, B2Gnow will host a webinar on Tuesday, June 18th, at 1 pm Eastern Time, titled Streamline Your HUB Subcontracting Plan Process.

In its commitment to document and promote the involvement of HUBs in its procurement processes, the State of Texas requires vendors to complete a HUB Subcontracting Plan (HSP) for each solicitation that would lead to a contract exceeding $100,000 in value. To comply, agencies develop a comprehensive plan that includes documenting their utilization of HUBs, submitting the completed HSP with bids/proposals, and maintaining all documentation.

The B2Gnow HUB Subcontracting Plan (HSP) module was designed to ensure HUB compliance. It improves accuracy and automates searches while simplifying subcontractor management. It drastically reduces the time required to validate HUB status for compliance and approval. Additionally, it provides a streamlined process for primes and subcontractors to initiate, collaborate, and complete Utilization Plans compliant with the Texas Administrative Code (TAC).

Texas Facilities Commission (TFC), a B2Gnow customer, played an instrumental role in developing the HSP module. TFC HUB Director Yolanda Strey explains, "B2Gnow's HSP reporting module optimizes efficiency and accuracy, instilling confidence in HUB compliance. It simplifies HSP completion, validation, and contract transfers, cutting the time needed for status validation, approval, and report preparation by 50%. This substantial time saving allows our team to redirect efforts towards program expansion and outreach rather than being overwhelmed by administrative tasks."

B2Gnow VP of Product John Garay adds, "With the HSP module, our Texas agencies can be confident they are adhering to each HUB requirement. Functionally, it accelerates the Utilization Plan process, reduces staff and user compliance efforts, automates workflows, and enables timely subcontractor payments through a user-friendly interface. Furthermore, integration with other B2Gnow modules allows for end-to-end monitoring and multi-tier contractor spend tracking. This streamlined approach enhances efficiency and compliance, offering a comprehensive solution to what can be a tedious process."

To help Texas government agencies better understand how the HSP module can streamline and automate HUB compliance efforts, B2Gnow will host a webinar on Tuesday, June 18th, at 1 pm Eastern Time, titled Streamline Your HUB Subcontracting Plan Process.



Please visit https://info.b2gnow.com/hsp-webinar-registration to register for the webinar.

About B2Gnow:

B2Gnow is a leader in providing business diversity and grant management solutions. With a focus on compliance and equity, B2Gnow's innovative software streamlines vendor certification, data collection, compliance, and reporting, ensuring transparency and fairness in contracting practices. B2Gnow maintains North America's largest database of over 500,000 certified, disadvantaged business entities, helping the federal government, more than half of state governments, hundreds of counties, cities, airports, general contractors, and Fortune 500 companies manage supplier diversity and compliance programs through technology solutions for 25 years. For more information, visit https://b2gnow.com.

Contact:

Erin Westerman

B2Gnow

[email protected]

SOURCE B2Gnow