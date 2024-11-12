B2Gnow Names Bryan Proctor as CEO

PHOENIX, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B2Gnow , the leading provider of supplier diversity, prevailing wage labor compliance, and grant management solutions has announced the appointment of Bryan Proctor as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Bryan Proctor joined B2Gnow in the spring of 2024 as the company's President. With more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry, including his roles as Chief Executive Officer of Spatial Data Logic and President of the Public Safety Division at Tyler Technologies, Mr. Proctor brings a wealth of expertise and a dedication to advancing B2Gnow's vision and commitment to its customers. He is well-regarded for his demonstrated success in driving growth, enhancing operational efficiency, and fostering collaborative leadership in the software industry, with a particular emphasis on software solutions for state and local government agencies.

"I am thrilled to lead the next chapter of B2Gnow's story, alongside our dedicated team members, partners, and customers. I look forward to this opportunity to build upon B2Gnow's strong foundation to drive growth, exceed client expectations, and deliver new and innovative solutions that advance an equitable and transparent marketplace across North America," said Bryan Proctor.

Justin Talbot-Stern, B2Gnow's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Frank Begalke, Chief Operating Officer, will transition to be Strategic Advisors to the B2Gnow Executive Leadership Team and will continue in their roles on the Board of Directors for B2Gnow. They will support the B2Gnow team and continue to work with clients and colleagues to improve diversity compliance, labor compliance, and grant management program tools.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to lead B2Gnow from its humble beginnings in 1999, starting with an idea born in a garage in Southern California, to evolving into a market-leading, dynamic company with 140 dedicated team members, serving 500 public and private sector customers across the nation and growing," said Justin Talbot-Stern. "I'm particularly proud of how our work has powered business success in hundreds of communities and boosted small businesses working on trillions of dollars in public infrastructure projects. Bryan's proven leadership, extensive experience with SaaS solutions for public sector organizations, and commitment to our values will continue to propel B2Gnow forward as we enhance our impact in the industry. Frank and I will be supporting Bryan and our talented team and look forward to this exciting new chapter."

B2Gnow is a leader in providing supplier diversity, prevailing wage labor compliance, and grant management software solutions. With a focus on compliance and equity, B2Gnow's innovative software streamlines vendor certification, project data collection, compliance, and reporting processes, ensuring transparency and fairness in contracting practices. B2Gnow maintains North America's largest database of over 500,000 certified, disadvantaged business entities, helping the federal government, more than half of state governments, hundreds of counties, cities, airports, general contractors, and Fortune 500 companies manage their supplier diversity and compliance programs through technology solutions for 25 years. Visit b2gnow.com to learn more.

