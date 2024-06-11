B2Gnow Revolutionizes Small and Diverse Certified Vendor Sourcing Compliance in the Construction Industry with the Launch of B2G FairSource

PHOENIX, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B2Gnow, a leader in supplier diversity, procurement, and grant management solutions, has unveiled a groundbreaking product, B2G FairSource, designed to simplify the sourcing of certified small and diverse vendors by Primes and General Contractors. It not only expedites compliance with sourcing, tracking, reporting, and Good Faith Effort (GFE) documentation but also provides a comprehensive solution for organizations seeking to hire Disadvantaged, Small, Minority, Woman, or Veteran-Owned Business Enterprise (DBE, SBE, MBE, WBE, VBE) vendors, suppliers, and subcontractors.

To help contractors better understand how B2G FairSource simplifies the sourcing of certified small and diverse vendors and expedites compliance with tracking, reporting, and Good Faith Effort (GFE) documentation, B2Gnow will host a webinar on Thursday, June 27th, at 1 pm Eastern Time, titled Introducing B2G FairSource: Streamline and Accelerate Certified Vendor Sourcing in Public Projects.

Prime contractors often face challenges related to complex diversity regulations when sourcing and engaging certified subcontractors for government projects. The existing process involves time-consuming tasks such as accessing and searching through multiple public certification directories, manual email outreach, and maintaining documentation to assist with compliance reporting. Ever-changing regulations further complicate the process. Verifying authenticity, status, and relevance of subcontractor certifications can also lead to project delays.

B2G FairSource is a comprehensive solution that addresses contractors' small and diverse sourcing compliance needs. Powered by B2Gnow, it offers access to the largest real-time database of over 500,000 certified vendors, enabling contractors to tap into a larger pool of potential diverse subcontractors. B2G FairSource simplifies the process of including small and diverse suppliers and subcontractors in projects and accelerates certified vendor searching, engagement, and compliance reporting. The solution documents all strategies, steps, and outcomes, providing a transparent and efficient way to meet compliance requirements.

John Garay, B2Gnow VP of Product, explains, "B2G FairSource makes it easy for Primes and General Contractors to seamlessly source small and diverse certified vendors for their projects. Direct access to the public certification directories in the B2Gnow platform accelerates compliance, fosters inclusivity, and streamlines documentation. It's a game-changer for Primes and can really help small and diverse subcontractors get the visibility in front of GCs they need to participate in more public works projects."

To help contractors better understand how B2G FairSource simplifies the sourcing of certified small and diverse vendors and expedites compliance with tracking, reporting, and Good Faith Effort (GFE) documentation, B2Gnow will host a webinar on Thursday, June 27th, at 1 pm Eastern Time, titled Introducing B2G FairSource: Streamline and Accelerate Certified Vendor Sourcing in Public Projects.

Please visit https://info.b2gnow.com/b2g-fairsource-webinar-registration to register for the webinar. Space is limited.

About B2Gnow:

B2Gnow is a leader in providing business diversity and grant management solutions. With a focus on compliance and equity, B2Gnow's innovative software streamlines vendor certification, project data collection, compliance, and reporting processes, ensuring transparency and fairness in contracting practices. B2Gnow maintains North America's largest database of over 500,000 certified, disadvantaged business entities, helping the federal government, more than half of state governments, hundreds of counties, cities, airports, prime contractors, and Fortune 500 companies manage their supplier diversity and compliance programs through technology solutions for 25 years. For more information, visit https://b2gnow.com.

Contact:

Erin Westerman

B2Gnow

[email protected]

SOURCE B2Gnow