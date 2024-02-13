B2Gnow to Host Summit on Critical Viewpoints for Business Diversity Program Leaders

PHOENIX, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B2Gnow, the leader in business diversity, procurement, and grantmaking software solutions for government, general contractors, and regulated corporations announced today the upcoming Business Diversity Perspectives Summit, taking place May 13-14, 2024, at the Wigwam Resort in Litchfield Park, Arizona. In conjunction with the B2Gnow DRIVE User Training event, Business Diversity Perspective Summit attendees will join together with over 250 business diversity experts, leading attorneys, and practitioners representing state and local public agencies, airports, transits, general contractors, small and diverse firms, and more.

The 2024 Business Diversity Perspectives Summit, held in picturesque Litchfield Park, Arizona, on May 13-14, is tailored for Business Diversity program managers and leaders who have yet to incorporate the B2Gnow system into their operations. Attendees can network with peers, enhance their understanding of business diversity programs, learn more about potential shifts in the legal landscape, and advance supplier diversity and compliance initiatives within their organizations.

B2Gnow Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Kelly explains, "B2Gnow is excited to host this groundbreaking event that brings together business diversity experts from across industries. This summit offers a truly unique space for the active exchange and shaping of program best practices, perspectives, and strategies - a pivotal forum for advancing the understanding and impact of business diversity programs. And now is the perfect time, considering the increased scrutiny and dynamic legal landscape, for business diversity leaders to join together for an unparalleled, collaborative experience to drive progress in the field of business diversity and equitable contracting."

Here's what attendees can expect to gain by participating in the 2024 Business Diversity Perspectives Summit:

Receive the most up-to-date information regarding the current legal landscape for the Disadvantaged Business Program (DBE) and what it means for supplier diversity programs across the US

Learn from seasoned industry-leading attorneys as they share a proven framework for securing the longevity of small, local, or diverse business programs amid potential legal challenges and increased program scrutiny

Gain insight from local DBE firms related to certification challenges, viewpoints, and ideas for agency collaboration

Learn from leading prime contractors and agencies how they are working together to increase visibility and efficiency while reducing the risk of error

Hear from business diversity program managers on strategies for streamlining certified vendor sourcing, outreach, and engagement

Discover the key similarities for today's best-run business diversity programs, covering the areas of operations, multi-tier spend and utilization tracking, vendor outreach, generating and running critical reports, and more

Register here to attend B2Gnow's Business Diversity Perspectives Summit, taking place May 13-14, 2024, at the Wigwam Resort in Litchfield Park, Arizona.

About B2Gnow

B2Gnow's cloud-based, cost-effective, and modular software platform addresses all aspects of business diversity programs, eProcurement, and grant management, including managing the complex compliance and regulatory requirements of business diversity programs, facilitating meaningful increases in spending with disadvantaged firms, increasing visibility and optimizing the procurement process, and efficiently providing data management solutions for granting and pass-through government transportation agencies. B2Gnow maintains North America's largest database of disadvantaged business entities, helping the federal government, more than half of state governments, hundreds of counties, cities, airports, and some of the country's largest construction and engineering firms manage their supplier diversity and compliance programs through technology solutions for over 20 years. For more information, visit https://b2gnow.com.

