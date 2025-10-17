LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- B2PRIME Group, a global financial services provider for institutional and professional clients, has announced the appointment of James Wale and Aaron Brown as Managing Executives, marking a significant step in the company's ongoing expansion across Europe and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) regions.

B2PRIME Accelerates Institutional Expansion with Strategic Hires from iSAM Securities

James Wale joins B2PRIME with more than 15 years of experience in institutional trading, liquidity management, and business development. Most recently, he served as Head of Institutional Sales at iSAM Securities, where he managed relationships with hedge funds, brokers, and proprietary trading firms throughout EMEA. His career also includes senior roles at CMC Markets, Varengold Bank, and FIXI, where he was instrumental in building institutional sales pipelines and forging strategic liquidity partnerships.

Aaron Brown, also joining from iSAM Securities, previously held the position of Sales Director, overseeing business development across MENA. With a strong background in institutional sales and operations, Aaron has held leadership roles at ADSS, INFINOX, Finalto, and Global Market Index, in addition to early experience with the London Metal Exchange and FXCM. His understanding of the regional landscape and proven ability to drive business growth will support expanding B2PRIME's institutional footprint in key emerging markets.

"We're thrilled to welcome James and Aaron to the B2PRIME family," said Eugenia Mykuliak, Founder & Executive Director at B2PRIME Group. "Their extensive institutional experience and client-focused approach align with our mission. Strengthening our institutional team reinforces our commitment to providing reliable services as we continue to expand our global presence."Commenting on his appointment, James Wale said: "Joining B2PRIME offers an opportunity to be part of a company that's focused on innovative solutions in institutional liquidity and technology. The firm's established reputation and innovative approach provide a solid foundation to deliver enhanced value to institutional clients."Aaron Brown added: "B2PRIME's ambitious growth strategy and expanding global reach make this an ideal time to come on board. I look forward to helping strengthen our presence in the Middle East and enhancing our services for institutional partners."

B2PRIME Group is a global financial services provider for institutional and professional clients. Regulated by reputable authorities—including CySEC, SFSA, FSCA, FSC Mauritius, DFSA (Dubai) —the group of companies offer access to competitive liquidity across multiple asset classes. Committed to the highest compliance standards, B2PRIME provides institutional-grade trading solutions with a focus on reliability, transparency, and operational excellence.

