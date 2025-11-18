B2PRIME Hosts B2MEET in Hong Kong, Uniting Industry Thinkers to Discuss the Future of the World Economy

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- B2PRIME Group, a global financial services provider serving institutional and professional clients through its various regulated entities, successfully hosted another edition of its signature private event series, B2MEET.

Held on October 25, 2025, in the heart of Hong Kong, the event gathered leading minds in global finance, technology, and macroeconomics from across the Asia-Pacific region to discuss the future of the world economy.

In line with the B2MEET concept, the event adopted a format that emphasized smaller-scale, in-depth interactions, providing a closed-door setting designed to facilitate direct dialogue, information exchange, and professional networking.

"At B2PRIME, we believe that great ideas start with great conversations. Our clients are our greatest asset, so when we decided to create the B2MEET event series, we envisioned it as a place where they can connect, exchange opinions, think and grow together," said Eugenia Mykuliak, Founder & Executive Director of B2PRIME Group. "Doing our part in bringing these top-tier minds together as one community reflects our commitment to supporting industry collaboration and knowledge exchange."Alex Tsepaev, Chief Strategy Officer of B2PRIME Group, further added: "The state of global finance is always evolving, and at B2PRIME, we believe in spearheading innovative changes. Hosting B2MEET events allows us to bring together industry professionals who think like us. People who don't just react to change, but seek to define it. These conversations help us support awareness of evolving market trends, united by trust and our respective fields of expertise."

B2MEET has extended its presence across international financial centers, with recent gatherings including an event in Hong Kong. Upcoming meetings are scheduled in additional locations, each structured to support focused dialogue and facilitate professional engagement.

About B2MEET

B2MEET is a private event series by B2PRIME Group, bringing together senior market professionals for high-impact, off-the-record discussions. Unlike large-scale conferences, B2MEET fosters strategic depth, confidential dialogue, and long-term value — built around relationships that matter. Each edition is highly curated, limited in attendance, and tailored to senior roles where insight meets execution.

About B2PRIME Group

B2PRIME Group is a global financial services provider serving institutional and professional clients. Through entities separately regulated by CySEC, DFSA (Dubai), FSCA (South Africa), FSC (Mauritius), and FSA (Seychelles), the Group offers multi-asset liquidity and institutional-grade trading solutions built on a commitment to reliability, transparency, and operational excellence.

