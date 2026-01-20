b2wise Partners with Sundance Growth to Bring DDMRP and AI-Driven Planning to North America and Accelerate Global Growth

BIRMINGHAM, England and MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- b2wise, the global leader in DDMRP and AI-powered supply chain planning solutions, today announces a strategic partnership with Sundance Growth, a growth-equity firm focused on partnering with B2B software companies, to launch its solution in the United States and accelerate the rollout across all its global markets.

For decades, supply chain plans and manufacturing schedules have been built primarily using forecasts, predictions that are proving to be increasingly unreliable. The result: manufacturers are trapped in a cycle of excess inventory, stockouts, and constant firefighting. b2wise offers a fundamentally different approach—planning that responds to actual demand.

The b2wise platform uses strategically positioned buffers that dynamically adjust to actual consumption, creating supply chains that absorb volatility rather than amplify it. The cloud-native platform integrates materials planning (DDMRP), scheduling, forecasting, and S&OP into a single suite. The solution provides planners with clear, actionable priorities, enabling faster decision cycles and tighter alignment between supply and demand. The main goal is to make planners more efficient, which results in 30-50% inventory reductions while improving service levels.

Unlike enterprise systems that take 12–18 months to implement, b2wise is designed for speed and achieves measurable results in 90 days or less. The company combines software with certified supply chain planning training that has been delivered to more than 12,000 supply chain professionals worldwide. This training-first approach has driven successful implementations at over 200 global brands, including LVMH, Legrand, Huda Beauty, Air Liquide, Johnson Controls, and the largest bottler in Japan.

The investment will also accelerate the rollout of b2wise's AI application, CommWise.AI Studio, an AI platform that sits on top of the b2wise planning suite and enables companies to build custom AI-driven solutions in days, not months. Designed for planners and business teams, CommWise allows organizations to create perfect-fit applications for their unique challenges using simple conversational inputs and their own business rules and data with no coding required. Unlike black-box AI tools, CommWise provides a turnkey AI architecture with full transparency and control, giving companies unprecedented speed to solution while keeping decision-making firmly in the hands of the business.

"Between my partners Trevor Boake, Laurent Vigouroux, and myself, we've spent over 70 years in supply chain planning. We've seen it all—every trend, every promised revolution. And the one thing that never changes is uncertainty. Planners are constantly in firefighting mode, reacting to things they never saw coming. We started b2wise because we believed there was a better way—not to eliminate uncertainty, but to respond to it. Sundance Growth got that straight away. Now with this funding, we can accelerate our global expansion and bring this new proven approach to North American manufacturers who've been stuck in the same cycle for too long," said Kevin Boake, Co-Founder and CEO of b2wise.

"Supply chain leaders are tired of complexity that doesn't deliver. b2wise has spent nearly a decade proving there's a better, simpler way—200 customers, 12,000 trained professionals, results in 90 days.b2wise has taken a fundamentally different approach, starting with a collaborative approach that empowers planners to sense and respond to real demand as it happens. By shifting planning from prediction to execution, the platform enables organizations to reduce inventory while maintaining strong service levels. We believe this represents a structural change in how modern supply chains should be managed.We're proud to partner with b2wise as they expand globally, come to North America, and lead AI adoption in supply chain technology," said Christian Stewart, Managing Partner at Sundance Growth.

b2wise is the global leader in demand-driven supply chain planning, helping manufacturers build supply chains that respond to real demand. The cloud-native platform integrates DDMRP planning, scheduling, forecasting, and S&OP, delivering measurable results in 90 days or less. A training company first and software company second, b2wise has certified more than 12,000 supply chain professionals worldwide and serves 200+ clients across consumer goods, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and industrial manufacturing. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Birmingham, UK, b2wise operates across Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the Americas. Learn more at www.b2wise.com .

Founded by Christian Stewart, a former Accel-KKR investor, Sundance Growth is a growth equity firm focused on mission-critical B2B SaaS companies. The firm raised a $125 million debut fund in 2025. Sundance provides founders with flexible capital and hands-on support to grow organically and through strategic M&A. Sundance invests in companies with $3 to $10 million in ARR, writing checks ranging from $5 to $15 million. Visit www.sundancegrowth.com to learn more.

