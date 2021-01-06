B3 confirms JBS in the Carbon Efficient Index

The 2021 edition is the first to encompass companies listed on the IBrX 100 that formally submitted their greenhouse gas emissions inventories to B3. Previously, only those companies that were part of the IBrX 50, that is, the holders of the 50 most exchange-traded shares were invited.

JBS has received important acknowledgements in sustainability

A presence in the Carbon Efficient Index (ICO2) portfolio of B3 is not the only sustainability acknowledgement JBS has received. CDP, the largest and most respected global platform for corporate sustainability information, disclosed on December 8, the results of the reports for 2019, which showed that JBS had advanced in the criteria assessed, occupying the leading position among the Brazilian companies in the Food, Beverage & Tobacco sector.

The Company was assessed on three fronts: Climate Change; Water Security; and Forests, the latter being subdivided into the categories Wood, Cattle and Soybean. In 2020, JBS rose from B to A- in Climate Change, reaching leadership level in the issue, and from B- to B in Forests: Soybean, maintaining score B in the other items analyzed.

The advance in the ranking of the Coller FAIRR Protein Producer Index, published in November 2020, was another recent important acknowledgement received by JBS. The Company jumped eight positions in the overall classification (the highest among Brazilian companies listed on B3), growth that clearly demonstrates the commitment of JBS to advance its sustainable practices and transparency.

"This is a very significant validation and a clear demonstration that we are working hard on the transition to the low-carbon economy, in addition to providing the market with increasingly transparent data", points out Márcio Nappo, Sustainability director of JBS.

