B3 Insight Joins The Open Group OSDU™ Forum

DENVER, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B3 Insight, the leader in water data for the oil and gas industry, has joined The Open Group OSDU™ Forum in its mission to advance the stewardship of water. David Hicks, President at B3, states "We believe in the OSDU Forum's message and as water becomes more important to the oil and gas industry, we are excited to lead in this space."

The impact of 2020 coupled with increased scrutiny in ESG matters has changed the landscape in oil and gas. As water continues to grow in importance within the oilfield, so will the need for data transparency and partnerships. The OSDU Forum seeks to lessen data silo challenges and enable inventive workflows, accelerate the deployment of emerging digital solutions, and create an open, standards-based ecosystem that drives innovation for the energy industry.

"We are delighted to have B3 Insight join the OSDU Forum as our newest Member," said Dennis Stevens, OSDU Program Director, The Open Group. "This is a further step towards the industry truly collaborating together to accelerate innovation by integrating digital technologies and utilizing our open standards for better decision making. Embracing a common architectural design is truly part of the industry moving forward in today's digital era and supporting the evolving market needs."

B3 adds its expertise to an incredible group of broader E&P companies such as Schlumberger, IHS Markit, Chevron, Shell, and ConocoPhillips, as the industry embraces transformational technologies and data-driven water management.

About B3

B3 Insight is building the definitive source for water data. We empower smart water management with data-driven intelligence for responsible and profitable decisions about water resources. Customers leverage our products and services to evaluate assets, enhance operational efficiencies, mitigate risk, allocate capital, and benchmark performance while saving significant time, investment, and resources. In today's ever-changing, data-driven business our commitment to information quality remains the principal focus creating the utmost confidence in data. For more information, please visit www.B3insight.com.

Contact: Sarah Willard | 303.309.4078 | [email protected]

About The Open Group

The Open Group is a global consortium that enables the achievement of business objectives through technology standards. Our diverse membership of more than 850 organizations includes customers, systems and solutions suppliers, tool vendors, integrators, academics, and consultants across multiple industries. Further information on The Open Group can be found at www.opengroup.org.

About The Open Group OSDU Forum

The Open Group OSDU™ Forum enables the Energy industry to develop transformational technology to support the world's changing Energy needs. The OSDU Forum is available to all energy stakeholders including application developers, service operators, technology providers, software companies, academia, and more. More information on the OSDU Forum can be found here.

