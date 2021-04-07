B3 Insight Welcomes Respected Industry Veteran David Hicks to the Team

DENVER, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B3 Insight is proud to welcome David Hicks as its new Executive Vice President of Business Development. CEO and co-founder Kelly Bennett is enthusiastic about Hicks joining B3 and his impact on the company. "We have built an incredible depth of expertise and strong customer relationships. I'm excited to add David's extensive industry and corporate development experience as we look toward the next phase of growth at B3".

David Hicks' rich career in energy spans operations and business, data, and technology development with specific experience within upstream exploration - most recently as Senior Vice President and Partner at IHS Markit Ltd., leading the Global Upstream Energy sector. His experience in accelerating growth strategies, business development, strategic alliance management, and pioneering complex technical design development will be a great benefit to B3 Insight.

Hicks began his career as an exploration geologist with ExxonMobil, becoming an accomplished leader with over 25 years of progressive global experience. He has been intensely involved in the energy transition field and understands first-hand the critical role water plays in business viability. "Water management has been overlooked in some respects but is very much a key component for successful companies." Hicks notes. "B3 helps companies across the energy market understand the full ecosystem of water, improve operational efficiencies , and get a better handle on ESG initiatives, among other things. With growing urgency around all things water, B3 is poised to make a great impact on the industry, and I look forward to being part of it."

Hicks is a member of the Society of Exploration Geophysicists and American Association of Petroleum Geologists and splits his time between Texas and Colorado.

About B3 Insight:

B3 Insight is building the definitive source for water data. We empower smart water management with data-driven intelligence for responsible and profitable decisions about water resources. Customers evaluate assets, enhance operational efficiencies, mitigate risk, allocate capital, and benchmark performance while saving significant time, investment, and resources – all with one intuitive platform. Our proprietary data process enables us to gather, clean, and relate millions of natural resource data points, turning disparate information into the most widely used and trusted water data insights. In today's ever-changing, data-driven business our commitment to information quality remains the principal focus creating the utmost confidence in your data. For more information, please visit www.B3insight.com.

