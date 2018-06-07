B4 Expands Across U.S. Giving Consumers a Pharmacist-approved Way to Bounce Back After Drinking

"Our product continues to gain popularity, as consumers experience its effectiveness in helping them wake up ready for the day after a night of drinking," said John Mansour, co-founder and pharmacist-creator of B4. "We're excited to make the product more accessible and believe consumers deserve transparency about how the body processes alcohol and why our exclusive, science-based formula can help."

The company's retail expansion includes new partnerships with BevMo!, Big Red Liquors, Applejack Wine & Spirits, Kappy's Fine Wine & Spirits, Gordon's Fine Wines & Liquors, Huntington Wine & Spirits, Lee's Discount Liquor, Rouses Markets and Total Wine & More.

"We look forward to introducing B4 to our shoppers, as a forward-thinking and lively brand focused on meeting the needs of social drinkers," said Scott Hanning, vice president of Lee's Discount Liquor. "With B4, parents, business executives, active gym enthusiasts and anyone who likes to go out can enjoy a few drinks knowing they'll wake up ready to tackle the day."

B4 is one of the first companies to discover the science behind why it's so important to fortify the body with crucial ingredients before consuming alcohol, instead of waiting until it's too late. While finishing a can prior to drinking is recommended for best results, the product also helps during or after alcohol consumption by replacing what the body has depleted. It's like sunscreen for your liver: Drink a can within the hour before your first drink to prehydrate and protect, and have a second or third (reapply) if it's going to be a big night.

B4 is available online and at some of the largest wine and spirits retailers now in 14 states across the US. Grape, orange and berry flavors come in 8.4 oz. cans or 24-can cases in stores. Packs of four, eight and 12 are also for sale online.

About B4: B4 is a non-caffeinated, lightly carbonated precovery™ supplement that helps shield your body against the aftereffects of drinking alcohol. Loaded with nutrients, vitamins, minerals and plant extracts, it provides your body with the support it needs to break down alcohol's toxins. Created by licensed pharmacist John Mansour and wine and spirits expert Dave Larue, B4 is the perfect tool to help you celebrate tonight and feel better tomorrow. For more information visit DrinkB4.com or follow B4 on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

