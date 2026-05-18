B7-H3 Becomes The Hottest Antigen In Oncology, And One NK Engager Enters Clinic

Issued on behalf of GT Biopharma, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group News Commentary — For more than two decades, B7-H3 sat on the shortlist of theoretically perfect cancer drug targets that nobody could quite figure out how to hit. The protein is broadly overexpressed across some of the most common — and most lethal — solid tumors, including prostate, lung, breast, ovarian, head and neck, and pancreatic cancers. It is largely absent from healthy tissue. It correlates with poor prognosis. On paper, it has every quality a drug developer wants. In practice, three B7-H3-targeting antibody-drug conjugates have entered the clinic, and none have yet been approved.[1] That is starting to change.

Key Takeaways

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ: GTBP) dosed the first patient on May 14, 2026 in a Phase 1 dose-escalation basket trial of GTB-5550, its B7-H3-targeted natural killer cell engager for solid tumors expressing B7-H3 — the third TriKE candidate to enter the clinic, and the first tested with patient-friendly subcutaneous dosing.





FDA cleared the GTB-5550 IND in February 2026, with dose-escalation cohorts prioritizing advanced prostate, ovarian, and pancreatic cancer patients who have failed prior therapy. The Company targets a portion of the estimated US$362 billion global solid tumor market.





B7-H3 has rapidly become one of the most actively pursued antigens in solid tumor oncology in 2026, with bispecific antibody-drug conjugates, systemic radiopharmaceuticals, and now natural killer cell engagers all converging on the same target — broadly overexpressed across prostate, lung, breast, ovarian, head and neck, and pancreatic cancers, largely absent from healthy tissue.

GT Biopharma reported a cash balance as of March 31, 2026 of approximately US$9 million, anticipated to provide sufficient cash runway through Q4 2026, with Phase 1 updates anticipated in 2H 2026 as dose escalation progresses.

In 2026, B7-H3 has become one of the most actively pursued antigens in solid tumor oncology. The mechanisms are widely varied — bispecific antibody-drug conjugates at IDEAYA, antibody-drug conjugates at GSK paired with bispecific antibody combinations at Summit Therapeutics, systemic radiopharmaceuticals across other pipelines, and now a natural killer cell engager from GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) — but the target is the same. The convergence is what makes the moment distinctive. When mechanism diversity collapses onto a single antigen, the antigen is what is being repriced.

Read more on GT Biopharma by clicking here

GTB-5550: The Third TriKE Into The Clinic, And The First Subcutaneous

On May 14, 2026, GT Biopharma announced that the first patient had been dosed in a Phase 1 dose-escalation basket trial evaluating GTB-5550, its B7-H3-targeted natural killer cell engager for solid tumors expressing B7-H3.[2] GTB-5550 is the third TriKE — Tri-specific Killer Engager — molecule from GT Biopharma to enter the clinic. Critically, it is also the first to be tested with subcutaneous dosing, a design choice that distinguishes it from a category where most engager therapies have historically required continuous infusion.[1]

"Dosing the first patient in our GTB-5550 Phase 1 trial is a pivotal milestone for GT Biopharma and represents the natural evolution of our TriKE platform into the broader opportunity of treating patients with a variety of solid tumors," said Michael Breen, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GT Biopharma.[1] The May 15, 2026 Q1 financial results release confirmed the broader pipeline context: with the GTB-5550 Phase 1 trial now active, GT Biopharma has advanced three TriKE candidates into the clinic — a milestone Breen described as one that "underscores the continued momentum of our pipeline."[3]

The molecular architecture of GTB-5550 reflects the design discipline GT Biopharma has built into its 2nd-generation TriKE platform. The molecule is a camelid (cam) anti-CD16 / WT IL-15 / cam anti-B7-H3 tri-specific natural killer cell engager — a single-chain recombinant TriKE comprised of three components joined by flexible linkers: a nanobody arm that engages the CD16 activating receptor on natural killer cells, a wildtype IL-15 linker arm to drive NK cell proliferation, priming, and survival, and a nanobody arm that specifically engages B7-H3 to target the antigen expressed on tumor cells.[4] The 2nd-generation TriKE platform that underlies GTB-5550 has been described as 10–40 times more potent than 1st-generation TriKE, and all current TriKE development at the Company is focused on the 2nd-generation platform.[4]

Dose Escalation: Prostate, Ovarian, And Pancreatic Cancer Prioritized

FDA cleared the GTB-5550 IND application in February 2026.[5] In the Company's commentary on the clearance, Breen described it as "a defining moment for GT Biopharma as we bring another NK cell engager into the clinic."[5] The Phase 1 trial is structured as a basket trial open to patients with common solid tumors that express B7-H3. In the dose-escalation component, enrollment is being prioritized for advanced prostate, ovarian, and pancreatic cancer patients who have failed prior therapy.[5] The clinical design reflects a deliberate choice: prioritize patient populations where the unmet need is highest, where B7-H3 expression is well-characterized, and where the regulatory pathway around accelerated approval has historically been most navigable.

Phase 1 trial updates are anticipated in the second half of 2026 as enrollment progresses through dose escalation cohorts.[3] The Q1 2026 financial results release reported a cash balance as of March 31, 2026 of approximately US$9 million, anticipated to provide sufficient cash runway through Q4 2026.[3] The funding visibility, paired with the Phase 1 first-patient-dosed milestone, gives investors a defined catalyst window across the back half of 2026 for the first set of clinical readouts from the new program.

The TriKE platform has been developed under an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota, providing GT Biopharma with the rights to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE technology.[2] The Company's broader pipeline now spans GTB-3650 (the first 2nd-generation camelid nanobody TriKE, being tested clinically for CD33-positive leukemias including AML and MDS), GTB-5550 (the B7-H3 program for solid tumors), and GTB-7550 (in development for CD19-positive lymphoid malignancies and autoimmune disease).[4]

Why The B7-H3 Convergence Matters

The strategic case for GTB-5550 is sharpened by what is happening around B7-H3 across the rest of the oncology sector. The number of high-quality drug developers now actively pursuing the antigen, across multiple modalities, has shifted B7-H3 from "theoretically perfect" to "actively competitive" in less than 18 months. That competition matters less as a threat than as a validation. When IDEAYA is enrolling a bispecific B7-H3 / PTK7 antibody-drug conjugate, GSK is partnering its B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate with Summit Therapeutics's ivonescimab in multiple solid tumor settings, and GT Biopharma is dosing the first patient in a B7-H3 NK cell engager Phase 1 trial — all within the first half of 2026 — the read-through is that the antigen has reached the threshold where the drug developer community has concluded the biology supports clinical translation.[1]

What differentiates GT Biopharma inside that crowd is the mechanism. GTB-5550 is the only B7-H3-targeted natural killer cell engager in the Phase 1 patient-dosing window in 2026, and the only one tested with subcutaneous dosing. The TriKE design — engaging CD16 on NK cells, embedding an IL-15 moiety to drive NK cell proliferation and persistence, and targeting B7-H3 on tumor cells — gives the molecule a mechanistic profile that is structurally distinct from the antibody-drug conjugate and bispecific antibody approaches that dominate the rest of the B7-H3 development field.

How GT Biopharma Sits Inside The B7-H3 And Solid Tumor Universe

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) is one of the largest publicly traded oncology biotechs by market capitalization, with a market value around US$14 billion as of early 2026.[6] On January 12, 2026, Summit announced a clinical trial collaboration with GSK plc to evaluate ivonescimab — Summit's lead PD-1 / VEGF bispecific antibody — in combination with GSK's novel investigational B7-H3-targeting antibody-drug conjugate, risvutatug rezetecan (also known as GSK'227), across multiple solid tumor settings including small cell lung cancer.[7] Summit subsequently announced FDA acceptance of its Biologics License Application for ivonescimab on January 29, 2026, with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal action date of November 14, 2026.[8] Summit represents the institutional-scale comparable for the broader bispecific oncology investment thesis B7-H3 development is now inside.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) announced in February 2026 that the first patient had been enrolled in its Phase 1 dose-escalation/expansion trial evaluating IDE034, a potential first-in-class PTK7 / B7-H3 bispecific TOP1 antibody-drug conjugate.[6] The design rationale is unusually specific: IDEAYA estimates that B7-H3 and PTK7 are co-expressed in approximately 30–40% of certain large solid tumor types — including lung, breast, ovarian, and colorectal cancers — while exhibiting minimal dual-antigen expression in normal tissue.[6] The drug is designed to be internalized only when both antigens are co-expressed on the same tumor cell, an architecture intended to enhance selectivity and tolerability compared to monovalent antibody formats.[6] IDEAYA offers the cleanest small-to-mid-cap B7-H3 development comparable in the public market.

GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world by market cap, and the B7-H3-targeting antibody-drug conjugate risvutatug rezetecan (GSK'227) sits inside its broader oncology platform. The January 12, 2026 collaboration with Summit Therapeutics to combine GSK'227 with ivonescimab across multiple solid tumor settings, including small cell lung cancer, places GSK directly in the B7-H3 development conversation — and signals to the broader industry that one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world has concluded the B7-H3 modality is worth aggressive clinical investment.[7] GSK's involvement is a structural validation of the antigen that supports the broader investment thesis around B7-H3-targeted programs at every scale.

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) has long been one of the more prominent publicly listed pure-play NK cell engager companies, with multispecific approaches that hit triggering receptors including NKp46 — adding to the broader CD16-anchored NK cell engagement framework. Innate's NK cell engager IPH6101 was advanced with Sanofi as a clinical-stage candidate for blood cancers. Innate provides a relevant comparable for the NK cell engager mechanism category specifically — distinct from the antibody-drug conjugate and bispecific antibody mechanisms that dominate most of the rest of the B7-H3 field — and helps frame the mechanism-specific investment thesis for an engager-platform company like GT Biopharma.

Across all four comparables, the pattern is recognizable: 2026 is the year B7-H3 became one of the most-watched antigens in oncology, and the development pipelines now actively pursuing it span four different mechanism categories. GT Biopharma's distinction inside that crowd is that its TriKE platform is the only NK cell engager with a B7-H3 program currently dosing patients.

The Catalyst Window Ahead

The remainder of 2026 sets up a defined catalyst window for GT Biopharma. The Phase 1 dose-escalation trial for GTB-5550 is now enrolling, with the first patient dosed on May 14, 2026, and updates anticipated in 2H 2026 as the trial progresses through dose escalation cohorts.[3] The Company's cash position of approximately US$9 million as of March 31, 2026 is expected to provide sufficient runway through Q4 2026 — meaning the question of when initial efficacy or safety signals can be expected, and when additional capital may need to be raised against initial Phase 1 read, are both visible inside the next two to three quarters.[3]

For investors who have read the B7-H3 convergence — and concluded that the antigen has reached the validation threshold where mechanism differentiation now matters — GT Biopharma offers a small-cap, single-platform exposure to the only NK cell engager program currently in B7-H3 patient dosing. Whether the Phase 1 data ultimately supports translation into a registrational program will be tested cohort by cohort across the back half of 2026 and into 2027. The window for new entrants into the B7-H3 antigen-targeted clinical field is no longer wide open — but the window for differentiated mechanisms inside it has, briefly, never been more visible.

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Article Sources

[1] https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/05/14/3295057/0/en/A-Cancer-Antigen-Long-Thought-Untouchable-Is-Suddenly-the-Hottest-Target-in-Oncology.html

[2] https://www.manilatimes.net/2026/05/14/tmt-newswire/globenewswire/gt-biopharma-announces-first-patient-dosed-in-phase-1-trial-of-gtb-5550-a-b7-h3-targeted-natural-killer-nk-cell-engager-for-solid-tumors/2343964

[3] https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/gt-biopharma-reports-first-quarter-2026-financial-results

[4] https://www.gtbiopharma.com/product-pipeline/overview

[5] https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/02/03/3231077/0/en/GT-Biopharma-Announces-FDA-Clearance-of-Investigational-New-Drug-IND-Application-for-GTB-5550-TriKE-a-B7-H3-Targeted-Natural-Killer-NK-Cell-Engager-for-Solid-Tumors-Expressing-B7-H.html

[6] https://investingnews.com/a-cancer-antigen-long-thought-untouchable-is-suddenly-the-hottest-target-in-oncology/

[7] https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001599298/000159929826000004/a2026_prx0112xannounceme.htm

[8] https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001599298/000159929826000006/smmt-20260129.htm





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