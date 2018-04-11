b8ta launches "Built by b8ta" at TED2018

Since its launch in December 2015, b8ta has empowered start-ups and global brands with its retail-as-a-service model, which allows makers to get their products into physical retail and the hands of customers quickly and easily. Now b8ta is taking the simple mission—to make retail accessible for all—a step further with "Built by b8ta": the world's first solution for brands to deploy entire stores and shop-in-shops, powered by b8ta's retail-as-a-service and data-driven software platform.

The TED2018 store is a small taste of how b8ta can build and operate an elevated retail experience. TED attendees will discover and demo breakthrough new products, like a social home robot named Jibo and Light L16, a camera with sixteen lenses. This is the first tech store launching at a TED conference and a store built by b8ta is a perfect fit for the TED2018 theme, "The Age of Amazement".

The TED store is equipped with the same software-driven digital displays and trained expert staff that currently delights shoppers in b8ta stores. Brands who turn to b8ta for their own brick-and-mortar flagship will get to leverage all of those features.

"Now, any product maker can open their own branded stores in the best retail locations globally with minimal effort, using our technology," said Vibhu Norby, b8ta, CEO.

b8ta realized that it's too difficult for brands to open their own traditional retail stores. From the expenses behind opening and leasing a store to the lengthy and complex deployment, brands want brick and mortar but it's cost prohibitive and time intensive.

After building 79 locations in the last two years, b8ta has building and deploying stores down to a science. Their innovative economic model is anchored by partnerships with the world's largest real estate owners, providing turnkey store financing and eliminating lease negotiations. The modular design system used in b8ta stores reduces cost and time to open. Software and analytics give the brand complete control of every store. Built by b8ta provides the solution that thousands of brands want to complete the customer journey with physical retail, and all for a simple, flat monthly fee.

"Our superior economic model makes opening a store with us at least 50% less expensive than doing it on your own. You won't have to sign a lease, hire design and construction firms, or employ staff. You keep 100% of your sales, and completely manage store operations using our software. We also provide powerful analytics that help you optimize every piece of your store experience for performance," explained Norby.

b8ta will launch its first Built by b8ta store this June in the heart of Silicon Valley in Santana Row.

b8ta, brings makers closer to customers in real life, allowing everyone to discover, try, and learn about new products firsthand. b8ta, a software-powered retailer, was founded in 2015 by Vibhu Norby (CEO), William Mintun (COO), and Phillip Raub (President).

