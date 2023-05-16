B&A Announces Strategic Acquisition of iDoxSolutions

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B&A, a leader in systems integration and software development for the Federal government, announced the acquisition of iDoxSolutions, Inc. (iDox), a Bethesda based information technology and management consulting company. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for B&A as this is the first acquisition since their partnership with Battle Investment Group in 2022. The combined entity will offer more advanced IT capabilities across Federal and State & Local markets. iDox will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Mike Brant, President of iDoxSolutions (left) and Jonathan Evans, President and CEO of B&A (right)

Founded in 2000, iDox provides enterprise content management, enterprise records management, and data analytics solutions using an Agile-based rapid development methodology. iDox has a diverse customer base successfully supporting customers such as the General Services Administration, the Department of Defense, the Department of State, and the Department of Justice.

"This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide our clients with consistent person-centric services to help fulfill their mission. By combining our expertise and resources, we are well-positioned to continue to drive innovation and create even greater value for our customers. I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such a driven and dedicated leader, Mike Brant, and we're looking forward to achieving our shared vision for the future." - Jonathan Evans, President and CEO of B&A

Mike Brant, President of iDox, added, "We are excited to join the B&A team. Together, we will deliver a broader array of capabilities enabling us to solve a wider set of mission-critical problems for our customers while also providing new opportunities for our talented team members to continue serving those customers. We are proud to join B&A and looking forward to the next chapter in our journey together."

About B&A

Founded in 1988, Bart & Associates, LLC (B&A) is headquartered in McLean, VA and is a leading information technology systems integrator providing person-centric innovative IT Solutions for the government and private sectors to secure our nation's borders, facilitate commerce, and support Defense, Judiciary and Legislature operations.

About iDoxSolutions

iDoxSolutions, Inc. specializes in providing Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Data Analytics and Enterprise Records Management (ERM) solutions and services. iDox has established a leadership position in providing enterprise solutions and services over the last 20 years, delivering over 100 Federal Government ECM/ERM solutions.

