BEL-AIR, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B.A. Deirmenjian DDS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Dental Expert for his remarkable contributions in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment for his professional excellence as a Multi-Specialty Dentist in Private Practice.

As a distinguished board-certified general dentist, Dr. Deirmenjian has led a prolific career, having garnered 26 years of professional leadership experience. Before entering private practice, he served as Dental Director at Guards Dental, where he demonstrated strong leadership skills in operating over 40 locations. Subsequently, he established his own family dental private practices, Smile West, Desert Dental Group, and Ponderosa Dental Group. His practices offer a wide range of dental services including, family dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, children's dentistry, endodontics/root canals, oral surgery, and dental implants, and more. During this time, Dr. Deirmenjian has thrived in operating multiple offices in Nevada, Sacramento, Oakland, Las Vegas, Reno, and Southern California.

Revered for his extensive leadership background, Dr. Deirmenjian is an expert at dental practice management with excellent DSO growth leadership skills. He is fluent in English, Armenian, Spanish, and French. He has extensive knowledge of dental procedures, diagnosis, and treatment. As a multi-specialist dentist, he is devoted to providing quality, rewarding, and compassionate care to every patient that visits his offices.

To prepare for his career, Dr. Deirmenjian completed his undergraduate studies at the University of California at Irvine, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in 1988. Furthering his studies, he went on to obtain his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of the Pacific Dental School in 1992. With a commitment to excellence, he is board certified by the Dental Board of California.

Remaining abreast of the latest dental developments, Dr. Deirmenjian has maintained active memberships and affiliations with several professional organizations. He is currently a peer-review member at MetLife Insurance and Liberty Dental. He also sits on the advisory committee of Henry Schein Dental. Formerly, he was a peer-reviewed member at Cigna Insurance and actively served on the dental advisory committee of United Concordia and as a member of the American Dental Association.

An active member of his community, Dr. Deirmenjian truly enjoys helping the less fortunate and volunteering when he can involving food drives and community outreach initiatives. Previously, he's participated in pro bono work for human trafficking victims in the Los Angeles area. He also was involved in a health hair head-start program, senior citizens program, and maintained an affiliation with Veteran Affairs.

In light of his professional achievements, Dr. Deirmenjian has been voted #100 on the Inc.5000 Series list of the Fastest-Growing Companies in California. He was also named one LA Business of the Year, Best office by Insurance Companies, and one of the Emerging Dental Groups to Watch 2020 by Group Dentistry Now.

In his spare time, Dr. Deirmenjian enjoys the outdoors.

Dr. Deirmenjian dedicates this recognition to his father, Jack Deirmenjian.

For more information, please visit https://www.smileswest.com/ and http://desertdental.org/

