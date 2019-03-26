BA Investor/Whistleblower Alert: Hagens Berman Alerts Boeing (BA) Investors to Investigation of Boeing's Failure to Disclose Safety Upgrades Not Installed on 737 MAX

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors and whistleblowers in The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) to the firm's investigation of Boeing's failure to disclose that it separately sold 737 MAX safety upgrades which many airlines did not purchase, including United. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Boeing common stock between January 29, 2019 and March 12, 2019 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information about the investigation click

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/BA

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

BA@hbsslaw.com.

On March 10, 2019, Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 tragically crashed, killing all passengers. The plane was Boeing's relatively new 737 MAX-8. Less than five months earlier a Lion Air flight (also a 737 MAX aircraft) crashed, killing all passengers.

In the wake of the March 10 crash, numerous countries grounded 737 MAX-8 aircraft and the Company is reportedly the subject of investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Transportation Department inspector general, and the FBI.

In response to news of the March 10 crash, the price of Boeing shares fell $47.13, or down over 11%, during the next two trading days to close at $375.41 on March 12, 2019. On March 21, the press disclosed that Boeing had not installed safety upgrades on Lion and Ethiopian Airlines.

"Apart from the tragic loss of human life, Boeing's incredulous failure to install 'safety upgrades' on the 737 MAX that may have prevented the crashes," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Boeing should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email BA@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 78 attorneys in 9 offices across the country. The Firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Related Links

https://www.hbsslaw.com

