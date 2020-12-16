BAA Announces 2021 Business Architecture Training Series

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Architecture Associates, Inc. (BAA) is pleased to announce its business architecture training offerings for 2021, including the popular Business Architecture Boot Camp™ Series and advanced topic Business Architecture Mini-Course Series.

BAA will deliver its virtual, instructor-led five-day Business Architecture Boot Camp™ Series for the Americas, February 1-5 and May 10-14, 2021, and for Europe, Middle East, Africa and Western Asia, April 5-9 and June 7-11, 2021. The Boot Camp Series is comprised of BAA courses 1-5 and prepares attendees to confidently practice the discipline and sit for the Certified Business Architect (CBA)® exam. Integrating formal principles, best practices and real-world experience, the Boot Camp series provides deep insights across a wide range of business architecture practice topics from end-to-end.

The Mini-Course Series covers six advanced business architecture topics: Translating and Executing Strategy, Building a Baseline Leveraging Reference Models, Establishing a Business Architecture Knowledgebase, Leveraging Business Architecture with Agile, Establishing a Team, and Business-Driven IT Architecture and Software Design. These half-day sessions will be delivered virtually on May 2, 4, 9, 11, 16 and 18, 2021.

BAA has trained industry professionals worldwide in all aspects of business architecture, enhancing their ability to deliver value to their organizations while advancing their professional skills. All training courses will be delivered by industry pioneers Whynde Kuehn and William Ulrich, leaders in establishing and evolving the globally adopted practice of business architecture. Industry forerunners, Ms. Kuehn and Mr. Ulrich are first and foremost practitioners, ensuring that all training content is based on formal principles and real-world experience across a wide variety of industries.

Individuals may sign up for the Business Architecture Bootcamp™ Series and Business Architecture Mini-Course Series at the BAA new website. Attendees may sign up for individual courses or an entire series. Individual and corporate discounts are available.

About Business Architecture Associates, Inc.

Business Architecture Associates is dedicated to training individuals and organizations in the practice and use of business architecture, an established discipline that enables end-to-end strategy execution. BAA founders and industry pioneers Whynde Kuehn and William Ulrich have worked across a wide range of industries to successfully leverage business architecture to enable end-to-end strategy execution. BAA is a Guild Accredited Training Partner® (GATP®), as designated by the Business Architecture Guild®, a member-based professional association, and offers public as well as in-house standard and custom training.

For more information checkout BAA's new website at www.businessarchitectureassociates.com

Media Contact:

Kathleen Ulrich

[email protected]

851-464-5344

SOURCE Business Architecture Associates

Related Links

http://www.businessarchitectureassociates.com/

