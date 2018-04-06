Baanx, "The Blockchain Crypto-Financial Services Network" Delivers the World's 1st Cryptocurrency Balance Insurance for Customer Protection

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/663663/Baanx.jpg )



Baanx's mission is to disrupt the Traditional Bank sector with innovative products which create real change. Baanx not only has its own direct to consumer brands, however lets Crypto-Financial Services and Banking brands release on its network, sharing both products and its bank licenses to be able to expand rapidly with 100 new brands by the Summer of 2019.

Website - https://baanx.com

Baanx Telegram Channel reaches over 46,000 members. https://t.me/baanxcom

Baanx key new product releases:

Crypto-balance Insurance, a highly experienced team in building bank grade security mean they are the first to insure your Cryptocurrency against hacking and many forms of non-fault loss. Crypto-Payment Application in Merchants. The ability to pay for goods and services in merchants and online using a Mobile App and Virtual Payment card which transfers Crypto into local fiat currency at the point of payment. Crypto-Exchange with 115 coins to be listed, as well as Fiat Currencies. To create a superbly fast, yet reliable (and again insured balance) Exchange which will ensure trust from customers. The Baanx exchange ensures extremely low fees and drives action. Highly Secure Wallets. Baanx Wallets have a hedge facility to allow customers to freeze the value of Cryptocurrency. Perfect if you need to buy something, don't want to sell but wish to relax knowing your Crypto price is guaranteed - or traders who need a rest. Combine this with their roots in Consumer Lending and as they progress new services across Lending, Savings & Investments, as well as an Open API, mean they can offer huge variety through many brands to all corners of the market.

The Baanx project is underway, in order to speed up many of their plans they are running an ICO. The goal is to raise $36,850,000 over 3 phases.

Register now to support this exciting project. Become a Platinum member by purchasing $5,000 by Wire Transfer or Cryptocurrency payment at the Pre-Sale on the 8th April.

Platinum members will receive free for life Crypto-Payments as well as free for life Exchange services.

Pre-Sale - 8th April 13:00 UTC - to 22nd April 13:00 UTC - $4,650,000 target with a 25% discount (equating to a 33.33 bonus). You can become a Platinum Member by contributing $5,000 or more, contact ico@baanx.com

Public Pre-Sale - 1st May to 9th May

Initial Coin Offering - 10th May to 29th June

If you need more information on the Baanx Crowdsale please contact their Customer Services on ico@baanx.com.

You can visit the site on https://baanx.com

SOURCE Baanx Group