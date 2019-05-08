BaaS Provider ComportSecure Gives Advice on Choosing the Right Provider

RAMSEY, N.J., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed IT service providers play a key role in enhancing efficiency, security, and innovation for resource-strapped enterprises. There's no substitute for quality; without the right Backup as a Service (BaaS) provider, risks could include everything from interrupted access to security breaches. Read on to discover ComportSecure's top tips for selecting reliable BaaS providers.

Familiarity with Your Industry

Quality of service largely depends on how BaaS solutions are implemented within industry niches. Enterprise needs vary considerably in one sector to the next; ideally, service providers will understand what it takes for a given technological solution to succeed in each field. Comport, for example, offers a custom industry-oriented approach, with healthcare, finance, manufacturing and legal businesses serving as a chief area of expertise. These providers can rest assured, knowing that their BaaS solutions will be carefully tailored to fit the demands of their industry. No matter the field, BaaS solutions should be tailored accordingly; there's no room for a one-size-fits-all approach.

Finding a Reputable Provider

An ideal service provider will possess an impressive track record of success. Longevity in the technology industry is one of the best signs of reputability; a managed it service provider that can succeed year after year in today's rapidly evolving market will be well-equipped to handle your company's changing needs.

Boasting over three decades of strong client relationships, Comport has demonstrated time and time again a clear commitment to long-term satisfaction. Partnerships should be able to showcase their history of expertise in the data center. In particular, companies like Comport work closely and hold top certifications with manufacturers like Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Veeam to deliver strategic BaaS solutions with best of breed in mind.

Level of Security & Privacy

With data breaches continuing to take over headlines, security and privacy are chief concerns for enterprises looking to integrate BaaS solutions. Providers should offer comprehensive security solutions that address both prevention and data restoration. If your provider doesn't have a tier 5 data center in the mix, think about making a different choice.

Types of Services

Different service providers employ different approaches, some of which may be ill-suited to your enterprises' unique needs. Some providers exclusively offer packages, while others provide custom options. Custom approaches allow enterprises to tailor BaaS solutions based on the unique demands of their industry. They also allow you to define your SLA's including RTO's and RPO's that meet your industry compliance regulations and/or corporate needs.

Reliability and Uptime

The 24/7 nature of the modern digital world demands constant access. That's exactly what an ideal service provider will offer. ComportSecure's uptime is guaranteed — made possible by a highly stable environment, secure data center and attentive services team.

Ability to Integrate

One of the chief advantages of Backup as a Service lies in its ease of integration for key applications. Smooth integration is essential for enterprises looking to streamline critical processes. With the right BaaS provider, a seamless transition is well within reach. In fact if you have made the decision to go with Veeam backup, ComportSecure makes it as easy as selecting them as a Backup as a Service Provider and pointing your VM's to their cloud!

Backup as a Service is a rapidly expanding enterprise cloud trend — and one in which provider selection can make all the difference. Think carefully about whether your preferred provider can offer the uptime, security, attention and streamlined functions that your enterprise requires.

