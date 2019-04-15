BaaS Providers, Comport, Discusses 6 Cloud Backup Solution Benefits for SMB's

RAMSEY, N.J., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to rising ransomware rates and natural disasters, BaaS providers ComportSecure is sharing ways to reduce the risk of downtime and business disruption this spring. Malware, phishing and ransomware are all on the rise, and have been since 2017, in some cases, incidents and reports are even higher than originally anticipated. Wildfires, hurricanes, earthquakes and winter storms have all impacted the US in significant ways in the last year, leading to business losses and disruption from coast to coast.

6 Key Benefits of Working with a BaaS Provider

Backup as a Service (BaaS) solutions provide SMBs with protection from the consequences of natural disasters, fires and floods and even ransomware attacks. BaaS benefits SMBs in a variety of ways, including:

Cost effective solutions: BaaS solutions are fully scalable and allow you to pay for only what you need, instead of a flat rate for service. Your BaaS investment can grow as your brand does, allowing for precise budgeting.

BaaS solutions are fully scalable and allow you to pay for only what you need, instead of a flat rate for service. Your BaaS investment can grow as your brand does, allowing for precise budgeting. Mitigates risk: An internal team that only deals with an emergency when one arises may not be able to swiftly restore data, resulting in significant loss or downtime. With BaaS in place, a skilled team and perfected solution is always on hand.

An internal team that only deals with an emergency when one arises may not be able to swiftly restore data, resulting in significant loss or downtime. With BaaS in place, a skilled team and perfected solution is always on hand. Reduced IT department investment: Small and mid-sized brands can benefit from outsourcing key IT tasks; in addition to data protection and restoration capabilities, BaaS provides an alternative to full onsite backup personnel. Not only that but BaaS can allow your onsite IT team to focus on supporting your business, proactive upgrades and onsite solutions instead of emergency planning.

Small and mid-sized brands can benefit from outsourcing key IT tasks; in addition to data protection and restoration capabilities, BaaS provides an alternative to full onsite backup personnel. Not only that but BaaS can allow your onsite IT team to focus on supporting your business, proactive upgrades and onsite solutions instead of emergency planning. Peace of mind: BaaS customers enjoy unsurpassed peace of mind, knowing that backup failures will be handled swiftly, without having to worry about "what to do" after a loss or failure. Opting for a BaaS also allows you to put someone else in charge of meeting your RTO and RPO goals, reducing both stress and workload for your team.

BaaS customers enjoy unsurpassed peace of mind, knowing that backup failures will be handled swiftly, without having to worry about "what to do" after a loss or failure. Opting for a BaaS also allows you to put someone else in charge of meeting your RTO and RPO goals, reducing both stress and workload for your team. Enhanced data accessibility: Even if your infrastructure is compromised or your physical location is lost, your team will still be able to access your data. Customers and prospects won't have to wait for information or service and your brand will not be impacted by the devastating consequences of prolonged downtime if you couple BaaS with DRaaS

Even if your infrastructure is compromised or your physical location is lost, your team will still be able to access your data. Customers and prospects won't have to wait for information or service and your brand will not be impacted by the devastating consequences of prolonged downtime if you couple BaaS with DRaaS Fast and easy to implement: BaaS is a hands-free, worry-free solution that allows for automated backups that are synced on your chosen schedule. This ensures rapid recovery of even your most recent files and updates.

ComportSecure Backup as a Service Provider is dedicated to lowering risk, reducing costs and serving the SMB community. With powerful, tailored solutions designed to be scalable and cost effective, Comport provides technology teams with unsurpassed peace of mind.

