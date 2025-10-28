Babbleroo Launches The New HopLite Stroller: The Only Newborn-Safe Ultralight Stroller

HopLite Redefines the Travel Stroller with an Easy to Carry, Quick Fold, Ultralight Option with All Accessories Included - Supporting Every Kind Of Family Outing, From Day One

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BabbleRoo, a leader in modern parenting essentials, today announced the general availability of its new Hoplite Stroller - the only ultralight stroller that's safe for newborns from birth, up to 55 lbs. Built to make every outing effortless from day one, the HopLite combines lightweight convenience with the full comfort and safety features of a traditional stroller pick - redefining what parents can expect from a compact travel stroller.

Weighing in at just 12.3 pounds, with a two-second fold, self-standing design, and included shoulder strap, the HopLite is easy to carry and store in small apartments, car trunks, airplane overhead bins, and more. As the only ultralight stroller suitable from birth, its 175° near-flat recline and built-in foot wall make it the perfect pick for newborns and naptime, while its 5-point harness and side impact protection keep the smallest passengers safe.

The HopLite is built with real parenting in mind, from its thoughtful features to its included accessories. Weighing in at just 12.3 pounds, the stroller is ASTM-certified and crafted with an alloy steel frame, making it super lightweight, yet sturdy enough for daily use. Its 360° swivel, PU shock-absorbing wheels deliver a smooth and effortless push on city sidewalks, airport terminals, or park trails. And with a two-second fold, self-standing design, and included shoulder strap, HopLite is easy to carry and store in small apartments, car trunks, airplane overhead bins, and more.

The only ultralight stroller suitable from birth, HopLite is designed to carry the tiniest passengers safely, and grow with them into their toddler and preschool years. Key features include:

175° near-flat recline and built-in foot wall - perfect for newborns and naptime

5-point harness + side impact protection to keep the smallest passengers safe

Breathable mesh covers are Oeko-Tex® certified - the highest standard for textile safety, certified free of harmful substances

Soft, padded cushion and adjustable, 3-position recline - made for comfort

Extendable UPF 50+ magnetic, waterproof canopy with skylight for quick viewing

Faux leather, anti-slip grip handlebars

Easy-access back pocket and spacious underseat storage

To make things even easier for parents, HopLite includes a host of extra accessories at no added cost - including a built-in shoulder strap, carrying case, rain cover, and universal cup holder. It's also TSA-approved and carry-on compliant - so it's perfect for anything from quick errands to trips to the park, grandma's house, family vacations, and more.

"We get it - we're parents too. We know life can't go on pause once baby arrives - if anything, it only gets busier. We designed HopLite to truly go anywhere, from any age, without compromising on safety, comfort, or style," said Jessie Cartier, Brand Manager of BabbleRoo. "It's all part of BabbleRoo's mission to deliver gear made by real parents, to keep up with the ever-changing, often imperfect, real-life needs of raising kids in today's world."

The HopLite Stroller is available now on BabbleRoo.shop [MSRP: $259.00], available in Charcoal Gray, Jet Black, Seafoam Blue, and Seagrass Green, with all accessories included and free shipping - just in time for holiday gifts and travel.

About BabbleRoo

BabbleRoo is a modern parenting brand founded by parents, for parents. From diaper bags to strollers, every BabbleRoo product is thoughtfully engineered with the beautiful, messy reality of raising kids in mind- blending practicality, comfort, and style for life's big (and small) adventures. Designed with safer materials, smarter designs that cut waste, and durability that lasts through years of spills and meltdowns, BabbleRoo helps parents find joy in the chaos. Visit BabbleRoo.com, follow @BabbleRoo on Instagram and TikTok, and like us on Facebook at BabbleRoo.

