Babcock Power Services, Riley Power, and IHI Corporation Announce Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Low-Carbon Boiler Fuel Conversions

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Babcock Power Services Inc. (BPS), Riley Power Inc. (RPI), and IHI Corporation (IHI) have signed a strategic collaboration agreement to perform low-carbon fuel conversion and co-firing retrofits for power plant boilers worldwide.

Mike LeClair, President & CEO Babcock Power Inc. and Shinichi Takano, Executive Officer, Vice President of Resources, Energy & Environment Business Area, IHI Corporation.

BPS and RPI, subsidiaries of Babcock Power Inc. headquartered in Massachusetts, U.S.A., will collaborate with IHI, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, to leverage their combined technological strengths, expertise, and experience. By working together, the companies aim to accelerate the conversion of existing power plant boilers to lower-carbon fuels, with a particular focus on ammonia.

"This strategic collaboration with IHI represents an important step forward in helping power producers reduce carbon emissions while maximizing the value of their existing assets," said Wade Shephard, President and CEO, BPS and RPI. "By combining BPS and RPI's deep experience in retrofitting boilers with IHI's advanced ammonia combustion technology, we are well positioned to provide customers with practical, scalable solutions for low-carbon power generation."

Ammonia is gaining global attention as a promising decarbonized fuel for power generation as the industry moves toward carbon-neutral energy systems. Through this collaboration, the companies will work together to propose fuel conversion and co-firing solutions that support power plant owners in reducing carbon emissions while maintaining reliable and efficient operations.

BPS and RPI bring decades of experience in boiler retrofit projects, having successfully completed more than 17 gigawatts of fuel conversions across a wide range of boiler designs. Their proprietary technologies provide power plants with enhanced fuel flexibility, cost savings, and reduced carbon intensity while meeting emissions and performance requirements.

IHI brings advanced ammonia combustion technology and recent demonstration experience. In fiscal year 2024, IHI successfully conducted a large-scale ammonia fuel conversion demonstration at JERA's Hekinan Thermal Power Station Unit 4 in Japan, achieving a 20% calorific substitution ratio. In addition, at the Labuan Coal-Fired Power Station in Indonesia, IHI retrofitted burners supplied by other manufacturers with IHI's ammonia-firing burners, demonstrating stable and effective ammonia combustion.

Through this strategic collaboration, BPI, RPI, and IHI are committed to supporting power plants to implement their decarbonization strategies.

About Babcock Power Inc.

Babcock Power Inc., www.babcockpower.com, through its subsidiaries, is one of the world's leading suppliers of technology, equipment, and services to the power generation industry. Babcock Power Inc. subsidiary companies include Babcock Power APAC Private Limited, Babcock Power Services Inc., Babcock Power Environmental Inc., Boiler Tube Company of America, Paradigm Power Delivery, Inc., Renewable Concepts LLC, Riley Power Inc., Vogt Power International Inc., Thermal Engineering International (USA) Inc., TEi Construction Services, Inc., and other companies based in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and the United Kingdom.

SOURCE Babcock Power Inc.