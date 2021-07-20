Babel Street Announces Board of Advisors

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Babel Street, the world's leading AI-enabled data-to-knowledge company, today announced its new Board of Advisors, composed of four former senior government officials with deep experience across the defense, intelligence, and law enforcement communities. The Board of Advisors will help Babel Street leadership optimize strategies for helping customers maximize the value of the company's solutions in these key markets.

Babel Street Advisory Board members include:

Robert Ashley – Retired Army Lieutenant General and Former Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Ashley has over three decades of leadership, operational and combat experience in leading global missions of large organizations. In his career, Ashley also served as the Army's senior intelligence officer overseeing security, counter-intelligence and intelligence systems development to the Secretary of the Army.

"We feel incredibly fortunate to draw upon these senior leaders and their invaluable experiences and insights that will no doubt translate into serving the mission needs of our customer base," said Jeff Chapman, founder and CEO of Babel Street. "In short, they are true visionaries, who remain active and influential within their respective fields.

Babel Street's Board of Advisors provide guidance and thought leadership on many fronts, particularly related to navigating customer challenges and optimizing solutions to deliver the most mission value.

For more information on Babel Street and leadership, please visit: www.babelstreet.com .

About Babel Street

Babel Street is the world's leading AI-enabled data-to-knowledge company. The company's technology allows customers to rapidly discover and decipher the insights they need to empower their missions, regardless of origin, language or platform. Babel Street's patented analytics software transforms the most relevant insights for our customers through AI-enabled, cross-lingual, conceptual and persistent search of information from around the world. State-of-the-art linguistics technology deciphers actionable insights from public or private data sources unbound by origin or language. With Babel Street, governments and organizations empower their teams with critical and timely insights on a single pane of glass for immediate analysis, action, and mission success. Babel Street software serves as a force multiplier for customers to uncover threats and opportunities – known and unknown, foreign or domestic, physical or cyber – and make the world a safer, more prosperous place. Babel Street is privately held and is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area, with offices in London, Canberra and Ottawa. For more information, visit www.babelstreet.com .

