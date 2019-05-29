Babel Street Appoints Dave Dillow as Director of Publicly Available Information (PAI) Programs

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Babel Street, the world's data-to-knowledge platform, today announced the appointment of Dave Dillow as Director of Publicly Available Information (PAI) programs.

Dillow brings 20 years of experience to the position from having supported critical U.S. government positions within the Department of Defense (DoD). He served the U.S. Air Force, Defense Intelligence Agency and global U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) including three tours in Afghanistan attached to multiple SOF teams supporting the War on Terrorism.

Since 2003, Dillow held a strategic role in the SOF Community focused on integrating PAI into Intelligence and SOF communities, as well as partner nations. In the early 2000s, PAI was an entirely new source of information for many DoD units and he was quickly regarded as one of the most trained and experienced experts on PAI within the organization. The groundwork for PAI capabilities that Dillow laid is still in operation and continues to grow across the U.S. military and with international partners.

"I am excited to bring my wealth of knowledge to Babel Street from my extensive years within the PAI community," said Dillow. "As the world continues to evolve into an ever-changing digital world, PAI is the future and I have no doubt it will continue to expand as the leading source of information for both military and civilian sectors. I am excited to join the great tribe at Babel Street that is on the cutting edge of advances in technology, big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) during this exciting time in the PAI realm. And Babel Street affords me the opportunity to continue to serve the mission."

As Babel Street's director of PAI programs, Dillow will coordinate engagements across DoD, as well as help the company reach and serve new components within DoD where PAI helps support the mission.

"Dave brings a wealth of insights to Babel Street about the depth of knowledge that is available through PAI for our clients in both the public and private sectors," said Scott "Dutch" Murray, Executive Vice President of DoD Accounts at Babel Street. "As we continue to innovate our solutions, his years of firsthand experience with PAI will be a valuable asset to the DoD team, for the company, as well as our clients."

To learn more about Babel Street, please visit www.babelstreet.com

About Babel Street

Babel Street is the world's data-to-knowledge platform. The technology enables clients to identify, organize and analyze data, regardless of its location or language. Babel Street products streamline the process of turning data into knowledge by automatically converting client selected data from over 200 languages to their native language. All publicly available or private data sources can be rapidly deciphered by Babel Street software and utilized to maximize the effectiveness of clients' decision-making processes. With the aid of Babel Street tools, analysts are able to easily filter this information to be used in an endless number of ways; everything from deriving large consumer and social trends to identifying threats to a public location or a singular person's life. The company provides organizations with the ability to activate relevant data and act on it faster than ever before. Babel Street is privately held and is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in London, Canberra and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.babelstreet.com.



