Babel Street Appoints Scott Hansen as Senior Vice President of International Business Development

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Babel Street , the world's data-to-knowledge company, announced today the appointment of Scott Hansen as senior vice president of International Business Development. Based at the company headquarters, Hansen will report directly to Babel Street President Stephen Coakley.

Hansen's new role will focus primarily on the development and expansion of strategic solutions to help Babel Street better serve their international clientele. He will oversee expansion as Babel Street extends its services into Canada, the United Kingdom and the Middle East.

With over 15 years of experience, specifically in counterterrorism and counterintelligence, Hansen comes to Babel Street from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as an international intermediary. In his role as an FBI agent, Hansen successfully developed and nurtured partnerships with host countries and multilateral partners as he worked closely with other U.S. law enforcement, intelligence and security services. His experience base also included working closely on numerous investigations, intelligence collections and enforcement operations.

In Hansen's most recent work with the FBI, before his move to Babel Street, he served as primary liaison to the United States Intelligence Community in Mexico, handling all criminal violations that took place in the state of Quintana Roo, including kidnappings and fugitive apprehension.

"My work with the FBI has given me a deep understanding of international security and allowed me to develop strong relationships across the world," said Hansen. "Babel Street is on the cutting edge of machine learning, big data and artificial intelligence, all of which are only going to increase in importance during the coming decades. I am honored to be part of such an innovative company that offers truly life-saving solutions worldwide and look forward to expanding our scope of work internationally to further drive the mission of turning the world's data into knowledge."

"Scott has an extensive background in creating and fostering relationships rooted in trust," said Stephen Coakley, president at Babel Street. "He is well-equipped to successfully support the rapid expansion of our international clientele as the company continues to grow globally."

About Babel Street

Babel Street is the world's data-to-knowledge company. The technology enables clients to identify, organize and analyze data, regardless of its location or language. Babel Street products streamline the process of turning data into knowledge by automatically converting client-selected data from over 200 languages to their native language. All publicly available or private data sources can be rapidly deciphered by Babel Street software and utilized to maximize the effectiveness of clients' decision-making processes. With the aid of Babel Street tools, analysts are able to easily filter information to be used in an endless number of ways; everything from deriving large consumer and social trends to identifying threats to a public location or a singular person's life. The company provides organizations with the ability to activate relevant data and act on it faster than ever before. Babel Street is privately held and is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area, with offices in London and Canberra. For more information, visit www.babelstreet.com .

