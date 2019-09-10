Babel Street Expands Babel for Business Suite with Babel BOX®

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Babel Street , Inc., the world's leading data-to-knowledge company, today announced it is expanding its Babel BOX ® offering to commercial enterprises as part of its Babel for Business product suite. Babel BOX empowers users with Babel Street's cross-lingual search and text analytics technologies to organize, analyze and understand their enterprises' proprietary data within the security of their own private network. To spearhead the platform expansion, the company has appointed Joel Neubert as director of business development and commercial sales.

While Babel Street's flagship software, Babel X®, helps customers identify, organize and analyze massive amounts of publicly and commercially available information, many Babel for Business customers need to efficiently analyze proprietary, multilingual, unstructured datasets such as emails, internal or customer chat logs, survey verbatim responses, user-generated posts and much more - all of which are frequently in multiple languages. To ensure this data remains secure, Babel BOX is deployed on the company's premises or through a company's private network. Babel BOX users can also fuse external data with proprietary data for even greater insights.

As an industry veteran with over 18 years' experience building and selling data-driven solutions, Neubert is well-positioned to work closely with Babel Street's large enterprise customers to integrate Babel BOX capabilities into their proprietary data and networks. His work with Hamilton-Locke was at the forefront of unstructured data analysis for companies like Coca Cola, Cisco, BMW and FedEx as they surveyed thousands of users in dozens of languages to discover product and brand issues. Neubert comes to Babel Street after serving as the senior strategist for government, political, and not for profit solutions at Acxiom Corp. He managed all of the company's political accounts, the largest civilian government accounts, several nonprofit organizations and associations including Veterans Affairs and American Cancer Society. Neubert's previous experience also includes various senior-level sales and marketing roles at firms like Harbinger Technologies Group, BrainStorm, Inc., and Novell, Inc.

"Data is often touted as the new oil, but to truly benefit from data, it is critical that a business is able to derive knowledge from it," said Jeff Chapman, CEO of Babel Street. "By expanding our Babel BOX platform to commercial customers, we are giving businesses the tools to not be bound by language or location when trying to drive knowledge from their internal data. Joel's problem-solving skills and past experience bodes him well to make notable contributions to Babel Street's continued momentum as we expand our Babel for Business suite to include Babel BOX."

A sampling of industries and use cases that would benefit from Babel BOX for businesses include:

Gaming : Gaming companies can monitor internal chat functions for illicit or illegal activity. Several children's games have found online predators leveraging internal kChat functions for illicit or illegal activity. Babel BOX allows these companies to passively monitor for sexual predators, scam artists or other activity that is prohibited by the company's terms of use to keep legitimate users safe and protect their brand image.

: Gaming companies can monitor internal chat functions for illicit or illegal activity. Several children's games have found online predators leveraging internal kChat functions for illicit or illegal activity. Babel BOX allows these companies to passively monitor for sexual predators, scam artists or other activity that is prohibited by the company's terms of use to keep legitimate users safe and protect their brand image. Social Media : Content moderation at scale is a massive challenge for social media companies. With Babel BOX, user-generated content posted in these communities regardless of language can be analyzed at scale to help human teams more efficiently flag content outside their terms of service for evaluation.

: Content moderation at scale is a massive challenge for social media companies. With Babel BOX, user-generated content posted in these communities regardless of language can be analyzed at scale to help human teams more efficiently flag content outside their terms of service for evaluation. Financial : Financial service institutions can ingest and sort sensitive financial records and correlate data with commercial data sets. Users can look for illicit activity by drawing correlations between internal transaction and personal records with public or dark web data, potentially helping with regulations like the Bank Secrecy Act.

: Financial service institutions can ingest and sort sensitive financial records and correlate data with commercial data sets. Users can look for illicit activity by drawing correlations between internal transaction and personal records with public or dark web data, potentially helping with regulations like the Bank Secrecy Act. Insider Trust : Babel BOX allows global customers to fuse social, blog, message board, and dark web content with internal information related to personnel or partners to help keep proprietary enterprise information secure and help inform decision-makers about potential risks that must be addressed.

: Babel BOX allows global customers to fuse social, blog, message board, and dark web content with internal information related to personnel or partners to help keep proprietary enterprise information secure and help inform decision-makers about potential risks that must be addressed. Cyber: Cybersecurity professionals can integrate network monitoring data with public data from the indexed and dark web. This empowers them to draw correlations from exploits discussed online and attacks on company infrastructure, which is key to identifying attribution and monitoring for insider threat.

"Businesses' inside information tells many stories and Babel BOX helps enterprises understand those stories," said Neubert. "My experience gives me a deep understanding of the type of information that hides in plain sight on many companies' data servers. I look forward to growing the Babel BOX market with commercial enterprises to help the world protect the innocent, mitigate risk, increase productivity and even find ways to drive more revenue."

To learn more about Babel BOX and Babel Street's leadership team, please visit www.babelstreet.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/babel-street/ .

About Babel Street

Babel Street is the world's data-to-knowledge company. The technology enables clients to identify, organize and analyze data, regardless of its location or language. Babel Street products streamline the process of turning data into knowledge by automatically converting client-selected data from over 200 languages to their native language. All publicly available or private data sources can be rapidly deciphered by Babel Street software and utilized to maximize the effectiveness of clients' decision-making processes. With the aid of Babel Street tools, users are able to easily filter information to be used in an endless number of ways; everything from deriving large consumer and social trends to identifying threats to a public location or a singular person's life. The company provides organizations with the ability to activate relevant data and act on it faster than ever before. Babel Street is privately held and is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area, with offices in London and Canberra. For more information, visit www.babelstreet.com .

