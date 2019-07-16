Babel Street Releases the Babel Street App, Available to Customers in App Store and Google Play Store

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Babel Street, the world's data-to-knowledge company, today announced the release of its mobile application (app) for both iOS and Android, which allows users to access publicly available information (PAI) from around the globe. Derived from hundreds of thousands of data sources in more than 200 languages, the app's intuitive user interface (UI) allows users to access the recently launched Babel Channels' pre-curated content , as well as their organization's fully customized Babel X Filters, all on the go via mobile device. Current customers will have access to the mobile app.

According to eMarketer , the average U.S. adult will spend 3 hours, 43 minutes on mobile devices each day in 2019. As mobile devices are an increasingly important tool for the modern workforce, Babel Street created a seamless workflow for its customers to remotely access the actionable, data-driven knowledge from its solutions. For example, the app can be leveraged by first responders who are on the ground during a natural disaster to identify which areas need assistance.

"As a broader range of users and verticals are leveraging Babel Street's products, we want to make sure our tools can be used at their desks or on the go," said John Weaver, senior vice president of product at Babel Street. "Babel Street is unbound by language or location, so it was vital that access to it was also unbound by device."

To download the Babel Street app, please visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store .

About Babel Street

Babel Street is the world's data-to-knowledge company. The technology enables clients to identify, organize and analyze data, regardless of its location or language. Babel Street products streamline the process of turning data into knowledge by automatically converting client-selected data from over 200 languages to their native language. All publicly available or privatel data sources can be rapidly deciphered by Babel Street software and utilized to maximize the effectiveness of clients' decision-making processes. With the aid of Babel Street tools, analysts are able to easily filter information to be used in an endless number of ways; everything from deriving large consumer and social trends to identifying threats to a public location or a singular person's life. The company provides organizations with the ability to activate relevant data and act on it faster than ever before. Babel Street is privately held and is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area, with offices in London and Canberra. For more information, visit www.babelstreet.com .

Media Contact

Lacy Talton

Blast PR on behalf of Babel Street

lacy@blastpr.com

252-467-5220

SOURCE Babel Street

Related Links

www.babelstreet.com

