BabelBark Finalizes $4.5 Million Series A Financing On Heels Of Major Growth

NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BabelBark, Inc., a pet related software developer, today announced the completion of its Series A funding with $4.5 million raised on the heels of over 300 percent growth in number of dogs connected on the platform since beginning of 2018. The $4.5 million represents an increase to the original Series A funding target of $2.9 million. BabelBark will use the additional funding to continue to expand its reach and services globally, invest in additional marketing resources and recruit top talent.

"We are excited for this strong financial support from both of our new and existing investors who share our vision to connect everyone in a pet's life," said Roy Stein, founder and CEO. "We are ahead of our targets in every parameter and this funding expansion will help us reach more than 250,000 pets on the platform in the next six months, allowing BabelBark to become the most connective and comprehensive platform across the pet care community in North America in a year."

The company recently announced significant expansion of its revolutionary mobile app and software platform with the inclusion of cat breeds as well as dogs, bringing the emerging BabelBark platform to be one of the most useful resources for helping companion animals live happy, healthy lives.

Redefining Pet Care Connections

Launched in 2016, BabelBark connects pets with pet care businesses (i.e. veterinary practices, trainers, shelters, groomers, walkers, pet sitters, boarding kennels, and more within the pet care community) through a digital platform with a mobile application. It offers seamless activity monitoring, connection to primary care and emergency veterinary services, medical records and medication reminders, regional/local pet service providers and tailor-matched products to prescriptively and proactively help pet parents monitor and manage their pet's unique needs.

BabelBark is a fully collaborative platform and an ingenious suite of products including:

BabelBark , a mobile app helping pet parents manage their pet's records, medications, diet, activity and more. And, adding an optional health monitor will only enhance the pet owner's ability to improve their pet's health. The app is now available for download in the App Store and Google Play for free.

, a mobile app helping pet parents manage their pet's records, medications, diet, activity and more. And, adding an optional health monitor will only enhance the pet owner's ability to improve their pet's health. The app is now available for download in the App Store and Google Play for free. BizBark , a customer relationship management (CRM) platform that helps independent pet businesses such as groomers, shelters, trainers, walkers, boarders, and others manage their business and marketing efforts, so they can concentrate on their service. It helps them become top of mind with their customers. Pet businesses can enroll by going to Bizbark.com.

, a customer relationship management (CRM) platform that helps independent pet businesses such as groomers, shelters, trainers, walkers, boarders, and others manage their business and marketing efforts, so they can concentrate on their service. It helps them become top of mind with their customers. Pet businesses can enroll by going to Bizbark.com. BabelVet, a powerful software platform which fully integrates with a veterinary practice's management system allowing the ability to share a pet's full profile and health care stats instantly, whenever needed. Everything from exercise levels to diet data to medicine dosage to vaccination records, all in one easy-to-access place. It finally allows veterinarians to connect directly with their patient's health data to deliver a more complete level of care. Enrolling as a clinic is easy at BabelVet.com.

"BabelBark helps veterinarians gain access to innovation and differentiation to ensure independent practices are on the same playing field as large corporate groups," said Bill Rebozo, founder, product and market strategist for BabelBark. "The platform puts the veterinarian back in the center of care and enables the pet parent access to not just information but actionable data from remote monitoring to extended services offered outside of the veterinary practice and between visits."

Rebozo added, "No other solution on the market incorporates this level of connectivity and care. Technology is the great equalizer of the future, ensuring pet parents can interact with their chosen veterinarian and local pet care providers in the way they want—with their smartphone and mobile devices. It's a win-win for all."

About BabelBark, Inc.

BabelBark is dedicated to bringing families an easy way to connect the many facets of their pet's life through mobile applications that monitor the activity and care for their dog and/or cat. The BabelBark app and Health Monitor connect their trusted veterinary hospital/clinic, shelter, trainer, groomer, dog walker, sitter, boarder and more via BabelVet and BizBark. The BabelBark platform helps pet parents better understand their dog or cat and provides them the happiest and healthiest life possible, while helping pet businesses and veterinarians maintain a closer relationship with their customers and clients—connecting the love to each pet. For more information visit BabelBark, BizBark and BabelVet or email at info@babelbark.com.

