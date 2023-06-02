Baber, Miró, and a capsule collection from New York gallerist, Howard Wise highlight Moran's Modern & Contemporary Fine Art auction!

News provided by

John Moran Auctioneers

02 Jun, 2023, 22:32 ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 |12:00pmPDT

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As we approach the second half of 2023, John Moran Auctioneers will present their bi-annual Modern & Contemporary Fine Art sale, Tuesday, June 13th at 12:00pm PDT. This auction features works by many important arts of the 20th and 21st centuries, including paintings, prints and multiples, photography, and sculpture by Alice Baber, Jacques Lipschitz, Karl Benjamin, Joan Miró, Damien Hirst, Mary Lovelace O'Neal, Herb Ritts, among others. This sale will also feature a capsule collection of works from the estate of the esteemed New York gallerist, Howard Wise, including important works by Charmion von Wiegand, Takis, Nam June Paik, Laszlo Moholy-Nagy, and Peter Hujar.

Continue Reading
Alice Baber (1928-1982), “The Sound Of The Summer Hermit” And “The Key Of Sound And Light,” 1976. Oil on canvas, 72” H x 102” W est. $50,000-70,000
Alice Baber (1928-1982), “The Sound Of The Summer Hermit” And “The Key Of Sound And Light,” 1976. Oil on canvas, 72” H x 102” W est. $50,000-70,000

Howard Wise (1903-1989) was an important American art patron and gallerist who left an indelible mark on the American art scene. After beginning his career as an industrialist, Wise sold off his family business to pursue his interests in the arts. He opened his first gallery in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio in 1957, where he exhibited works by prominent contemporary European artists that proved to be unpopular with his Midwestern audience. In 1960, Wise made the decision to relocate his business to New York City and opened his gallery on 57th Street to great acclaim. Over the next several decades, the Howard Wise Gallery became a hub for the international avant-garde art scene. 

Growing international acclaim and recognition as a major female figure of the Abstract Expressionist movement is Alice Baber (1928-1982). Back in August of 2022, Moran's had achieved a new world auction record for the artist, $187,500 (including buyer's premium) for her work, "Swirl Of Sounds – The Ghost In The Banyan Tree," 1976. Then, in their February 2023 Art + Design auction, interest in Baber grew exponentially and her "Axe In The Grove," 1966, hammered in a whopping $275,000 (including buyer's premium)—earning the artist an even better world auction record! Now, on the heels of this momentum, collectors have another chance to be a part of Baber's red-hot market, this time with her paintings, "The Sound of the Summer Hermit" and "The Key of Sound and Light," 1976, with an estimate of $50,000-70,000, and "Light Ladder," 1966, estimated $20,000-30,000.

Brenda Smith, John Moran Auctioneers
[email protected]

SOURCE John Moran Auctioneers

Also from this source

John Moran Auctioneers is pleased to present, "Jewelry from the Estate of Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree"!

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.