Baber, Staprans, and Nakashima highlight Moran's sizzling summer Art + Design sale!

News provided by

John Moran Auctioneers

15 Aug, 2023, 22:23 ET

Tuesday, August 29th, 2023 |12:00pmPDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, August 29th at noon PDT, John Moran Auctioneers will present their Summer Art + Design sale. The auction, having more than 300 lots, will feature an array of styles and aesthetics from luminaries including Raimonds Staprans, Keith Haring, Alice Baber, James Siena, Richard Serra, Henrietta Berk, Max Klinger, Frederick Hammersley, Tarmo Pasto, and Invader. The decorative offerings boast works by Harrison McIntosh, Salvador Dali, James Nowak, and a favorite of the Los Angeles MidMod crowd, Malcolm Leland. Fabulous furniture designs by George Nakashima, Sam Maloof, Philip and Kelvin LaVerne, Paul Evans, Eames, Charles Hollis Jones, and multiple one-of-a-kind pieces by John Nyquist will round out the sale.

Continue Reading
Raimonds Staprans (b. 1926) "A Study of Down-Rolling Oranges with a Staid Neon Apple," 1995. Oil on canvas, 42" H x 46.75" H est $40,000-60,000.
Raimonds Staprans (b. 1926) "A Study of Down-Rolling Oranges with a Staid Neon Apple," 1995. Oil on canvas, 42" H x 46.75" H est $40,000-60,000.

Moran's has been given another opportunity to offer works by Alice Baber (1928-1982), a major female figure of the Abstract Expressionist movement. In the past year, the auction house has continuously achieved phenomenal results for the artist—including her top three world auction records! Featured in this collection are three works by Baber, with the collection's highlight, "The Door To The Gate To The Bridge," 1975, being offered at $50,000-70-000. "Blue Leaf to Shell" from the "Tragedy of Color Series," 1975, and "Red + Blue Deluge," both watercolors, will add to the breadth of Baber offerings with estimates ranging from $3,000-6,000.

Raimonds Staprans (b. 1926), describes his paintings as "purely Californian." They each carry his signature palette of saturated blues, oranges, greens, and yellows, and all convey his style of color, light, geometry, and perception. This sale will feature, "A Study of Down-Rolling Oranges with a Staid Neon Apple," 1995, estimated $40,000-60,000. The painting exemplifies Staprans's distinctly Californian sensibility. His mastery as an artist has also been compared to Paul Cézanne, whose well-known still lifes emphasize the underlying geometric structure of objects arranged in compositions with slightly skewed perspectives.

In the design category, collectors will definitely show enthusiasm for the multiple George Nakashima chairs. Come auction day, Moran's will offer a group of three "Conoid Lounge" chairs, originally designed in the early 80s, with a $8,000-12,000 estimate. There will also be a set of four Nakashima "New Chair" dining chairs, estimated $4,000-6,000, from his 1956 design. To learn more or request a free valuation, go to www.johnmoran.com.

Contact:
Brenda Smith, John Moran Auctioneers    
brenda@johnmoran.com

SOURCE John Moran Auctioneers

Also from this source

Moran's Modern & Contemporary auction exceeds $1,000,000 with Baber, Takis, and Picelj leading the pack!

Moran's achieves a NEW world auction record of $325,000 for Oscar Howe in their Art of the American West sale

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.