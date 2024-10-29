Babies Best Awards Announces 2024 Winners

News provided byBabies Best Awards
Oct 29, 2024, 08:47 ET
Naturepedic, BabyQuip, Make It Cute Named Among This Year's Top Choices for Parents
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Babies Best Awards today announced the winners for 2024 honoring 18 brands for their innovative, sustainable, and value driven offerings for parents. Babies Best Awards will host a giveaway featuring all the winners on Instagram: October 29-November 5, 2024.
Winners include:
- Milkify
- For its breast milk freeze-drying service
- Naturepedic
- For its organic, breathable crib mattress
- Dreamland Baby
- For its baby bamboo pajamas
- The Fuzzy Sprout
- For its innovative bath towel
- BabyQuip
- For its sustainable rental service for traveling parents
- Little Shadows
- For its pretty and functional labor and delivery gown
- Make It Cute
- For its sustainable, non-toxic playhouse
- CoziGo
- For its safe and breathable universal bassinet cover
- Swaddelini
- For its ingenious baby swaddle
- Hello Postpartum
- For its thoughtful yet practical loss support box
- Pura
- For its absorbent diaper pants
- Oxford Baby
- For its 4-in-1 crib that offer style and value for money
- auggie
- For creating a community/marketplace app for parents
- Otter Space
- For its blackout curtains that keep 100% of light at bay
- Nanit
- For its monitor/sound machine system that works seamlessly as one
- Milk Worx
- For its innovative breast milk storage solution
- Mommy's Bliss:
- For creating a Clean Label Project Certified Pain & Fever medicine
- Kabrita
- For its goat milk formula for babies 0-12 months
Babies Best Awards utilized a panel of featured judges and industry experts, as well as real parents, to test and rank each product and service on a 30-point scale. The judging criteria prioritized safety, quality, design, value for money and functionality among other key factors with the goal of celebrating innovation and excellence in all things related to babies and parenting.
Featured judges for this year's awards included:
- Amelia Edelman: Parenting Journalist; Former Senior Editorial Director, Parents Magazine
- Courtney Zentz: Founder of Tiny Transitions sleep consulting
- Erin Lem: Digital Content Strategist & Former VP Content at Motherly
- David Suk: Growth and Strategy Consultant; Former COO, aden + anais
- Anna Fuller: Founder, Halo
- Samantha (Sam) Breen: Founder, Babies Best Awards and Opportunity PR
For more information about Babies Best Awards or to learn more about this year's winners and read feedback on the winners from our parent judges, please visit www.babiesbestawards.com.
About Babies Best Awards:
Founded in 2023 by Samantha Breen, a seasoned publicist with 15 years of experience in the baby industry, Babies Best Awards is your trusted source for discovering the most exceptional products and services in the world of baby care. Our comprehensive evaluation process is driven by a team of experts who meticulously assess and review each submission. We look beyond the marketing hype to identify products and services that truly stand out in terms of safety, quality, functionality, and innovation in their respective categories. For more information, please visit www.babiesbestawards.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.
Media contact:
Samantha Breen
Babies Best Awards
[email protected]
949.290.2834
SOURCE Babies Best Awards
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article