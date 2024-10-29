Babies Best Awards Announces 2024 Winners

Naturepedic, BabyQuip, Make It Cute Named Among This Year's Top Choices for Parents

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Babies Best Awards today announced the winners for 2024 honoring 18 brands for their innovative, sustainable, and value driven offerings for parents. Babies Best Awards will host a giveaway featuring all the winners on Instagram : October 29-November 5, 2024.

Winners include:

Babies Best Awards utilized a panel of featured judges and industry experts, as well as real parents, to test and rank each product and service on a 30-point scale. The judging criteria prioritized safety, quality, design, value for money and functionality among other key factors with the goal of celebrating innovation and excellence in all things related to babies and parenting.

Featured judges for this year's awards included:

Amelia Edelman : Parenting Journalist; Former Senior Editorial Director, Parents Magazine

: Parenting Journalist; Former Senior Editorial Director, Parents Magazine Courtney Zentz : Founder of Tiny Transitions sleep consulting

: Founder of Tiny Transitions sleep consulting Erin Lem : Digital Content Strategist & Former VP Content at Motherly

: Digital Content Strategist & Former VP Content at Motherly David Suk : Growth and Strategy Consultant; Former COO, aden + anais

: Growth and Strategy Consultant; Former COO, aden + anais Anna Fuller : Founder, Halo

: Founder, Halo Samantha (Sam) Breen : Founder, Babies Best Awards and Opportunity PR

For more information about Babies Best Awards or to learn more about this year's winners and read feedback on the winners from our parent judges, please visit www.babiesbestawards.com.

About Babies Best Awards:

Founded in 2023 by Samantha Breen, a seasoned publicist with 15 years of experience in the baby industry, Babies Best Awards is your trusted source for discovering the most exceptional products and services in the world of baby care. Our comprehensive evaluation process is driven by a team of experts who meticulously assess and review each submission. We look beyond the marketing hype to identify products and services that truly stand out in terms of safety, quality, functionality, and innovation in their respective categories. For more information, please visit www.babiesbestawards.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact:

Samantha Breen

Babies Best Awards

[email protected]

949.290.2834

