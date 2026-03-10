Babilou Family US Announces Flagship Early Education School at Harvard's Enterprise Research Campus in Allston

Located just steps from Harvard Business School and approximately one mile from Harvard Square, the new school is designed to support families within the expanding ERC innovation community as well as the broader Allston and Greater Boston neighborhoods.

The thoughtfully designed early learning environment will include two dedicated infant classrooms, four toddler classrooms, and two preschool classrooms, along with a Discovery Room for STEAM exploration and movement. Covered outdoor playgrounds, curated by age group, will extend learning beyond the classroom and provide safe, developmentally appropriate environments for exploration.

"The Enterprise Research Campus represents the future of how innovation, community, and families intersect in Allston and across Boston. We are proud to be part of that future by delivering a place where families feel supported, and young children are given the strongest possible start. We are building more than classrooms in Allston; we are building the foundation for how young children see themselves as learners and as people. When early education is done with intention, grounded in emotional safety, thoughtful design, and partnership with families, it shapes how children think, how they relate to others, and how they approach challenges for the rest of their lives. This flagship school reflects our belief that early education is foundational infrastructure for thriving communities."

— Lee Galbraith, President & CEO, Babilou Family US

The Harvard ERC location reflects Babilou Family's global standards of quality and its belief that children learn best when they feel safe, supported, and free to explore. The school will be guided by four core pillars: emotional safety first; learning through curiosity; thoughtful design; and strong partnership with families.

Babilou Family US is part of one of the world's largest early childhood education networks, operating more than 1,260 schools across 10 countries and supporting over 100,000 children globally. While the Allston flagship marks a new chapter in Boston, it is grounded in more than two decades of experience and guided by shared international standards, educator development practices, and a commitment to lifelong learning.

As the Enterprise Research Campus continues to emerge as a hub for innovation, collaboration, and community life, the new school adds a vital family-centered dimension to the neighborhood's growth.

Enrollment inquiries are now open. Families interested in receiving updates or securing an enrollment opportunity can visit harvard.babilou-family-us.com

About Babilou Family US

Babilou Family US is part of Babilou Family, one of the largest global networks of early childhood education providers. Since 2003, the organization has focused on building the foundation for lifelong learning through play-based, discovery-driven early education that nurtures social-emotional development and a love of learning. In the United States, its network includes Little Sprouts (Massachusetts & New Hampshire), Building Blocks (Connecticut), and Heartworks (Vermont & Massachusetts), each guided by shared standards and a commitment to quality, safety, and partnership with families.

