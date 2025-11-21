Babo Botanicals Wins CEW Excellence in Sustainability Award for Its Haircare in Paper Carton Packaging

CEW recognizes Babo Botanicals for pioneering low-plastic packaging and high-performance, plant-based formulas for all hair types

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Babo Botanicals , the plant-based personal-care brand trusted by families for gentle, effective skincare and haircare, today announced that its Haircare in a Carton collection has won the CEW Award for Excellence in Sustainability. The award recognizes brands that are driving real environmental progress through innovation, responsible sourcing, and meaningful reductions in plastic waste.

Babo Botanicals' award-winning collection is the first of its kind in the mass haircare aisle to bring shower-friendly, primarily FSC-certified paper carton packaging to adult haircare–a shift that reduces plastic use by approximately 80% compared to traditional bottles. The line delivers high-performance, plant-based formulas designed for every hair type, offering consumers a more sustainable routine without compromising results.

"It is an honor to be recognized by CEW for our efforts in sustainability," said Mathilde La Ferve, Vice President of Marketing for Babo Botanicals. "We've always believed that families shouldn't have to choose between safe, plant-based products and sustainability. Our Haircare in a Carton collection reflects our commitment to rethinking what responsible beauty looks like, from ingredients to packaging."

A First-to-Market Sustainable Packaging Innovation

The Haircare in a Carton collection is designed for the eco-conscious consumer, pairing Babo Botanicals' signature plant-powered, color-safe formulas with a light-impact packaging system. The cartons are made primarily with FSC-certified paper and fully shower-friendly, offering a new alternative for shoppers seeking lower-plastic options in beauty.

When developing the line, Babo Botanicals sought to find the most sustainable packaging option available and conducted a Lifecycle Analysis (LCA) on popular packaging materials. The Lifecycle Analysis evaluated full environmental impact, from raw material extraction to end of use, and determined paper cartons were the most environmentally friendly.

The line is vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated with sustainably sourced ingredients, addressing a wide range of hair types and needs. Each product reflects the brand's commitment to merging high-performance botanicals with innovative, planet-minded design.

The "Haircare in a Carton" Collection Includes:

Nourishing Shampoo & Conditioner for Dry, Damaged Hair

Purifying Shampoo & Conditioner for Flat, Oily Hair

Defining Shampoo & Conditioner for Curly, Frizzy Hair

The Haircare in a Carton collection is available online at BaboBotanicals.com as well as on Amazon and in store at Whole Foods Market.

About Babo Botanicals

Founded in 2010, Babo Botanicals creates safe, effective, plant-based personal care products for the whole family. Rooted in botanically powered formulations and sustainable values, the brand offers a full portfolio across sun care, skin & body care, and haircare. With an ongoing commitment to clean ingredients, transparency, and reduced environmental impact, Babo Botanicals continues to innovate in both formulation and packaging. Babo Botanicals is B Corp, Leaping Bunny, and Animal Test-Free by PeTA Certified. Babo Botanicals is also a proud partner to the Environmental Working Group (EWG).

