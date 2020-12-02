BABOR, Leaders in Professional Skin Care Launch the BABOR "Breaking Boundaries" Scholarship Program

Committed to its ongoing support of the professional spa business, the BABOR Breaking Boundaries Scholarship will shine a light on the vast job opportunities within the industry while advocating for an inclusive and diverse community. Each scholarship will be awarded to four BIPOC students previously unable to pursue their dreams of a career in spa esthetics.

"As a leader in the professional spa industry, we want to help pave the way for creating career opportunities and to facilitate a very inclusive and diverse community," says Tim Waller, CEO of BABOR BEAUTY GROUP AMERICAS. "Each scholarship recipient will be mentored by one of BABOR America's very own expert estheticians, empowering these students with all the tools needed to become future stars of spa esthetics. We hope to inspire other members of the spa community to join forces and fund additional scholarship opportunities as well," adds Mr. Waller.

Beauty Changes Lives is an advocate for diversity and inclusion in an industry long known for affirmation regardless of ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation. "The best path for bridging the talent gap in the spa sector is to create a larger and more inclusive talent pipeline," says Lynelle Lynch, president of Beauty Changes Lives. She cited a study published in leading spa publication Pulse, noting diverse teams often outperform their peers in terms of innovation and revenue growth. The article also noted that companies with diverse management teams were 35% more likely to achieve better financial performance than their peers.

BABOR's investment in education is widely recognized within the international professional spa sector. "We commend BABOR for their investment in the future of the spa industry and hope their gift will encourage other organizations to support professional development programs for estheticians, massage therapists and other spa professionals," says Lynne McNees, president of the International Spa Association (ISPA). ISPA Board Chairman and Vice President Spa and Retail at Montage International, Patrick Huey echoes this sentiment, adding, "We at ISPA are excited to support BABOR and Beauty Changes Lives as they pursue positive change by supporting promising individuals who belong to groups too often under-represented in our industry."

BABOR's Breaking Boundaries scholarship will offer four full-tuition scholarships to under-represented students pursuing cosmetology or esthetic programs beginning Spring 2021. In addition to tuition grants, Beauty Changes Lives provides networking opportunities via mentors and connections that have changed the lives of more than 600 beauty and wellness professionals. For additional information on the BABOR Breaking Boundaries scholarship, please visit babor.com.

About BABOR: Founded by biochemist Dr. Michael Babor in 1956, BABOR is Europe's No. 1 Professional Skincare Brand. Made in Germany, our advanced-strength, precision formulations blend powerful natural ingredients with cutting-edge science to create safe, clinical-grade skincare that delivers visible results without inflammation. A third-generation family-owned company BABOR is dedicated to the beautiful: Products, People and Planet. Our Green Agenda reflects our commitment to sustainable business practices, climate neutral production, reforestation projects, a 30% virgin plastic reduction by 2023 with the goal of operating the most eco-conscious cosmetic company and manufacturing facilities in the world.

About the Beauty Changes Lives Foundation: With a mission to elevate, educate and empower, Beauty Changes Lives is uniting the industry and building awareness of the extraordinary career opportunities in the beauty, wellness, and massage therapy industries. Learn more at www.beautychangeslives.org or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

About the International Spa Association (ISPA): About the International SPA Association: ISPA, with its headquarters in Lexington, KY and managed by Associations International, is recognized worldwide as the leading professional organization and voice of the spa industry. Founded in 1991, ISPA advances the spa industry by providing invaluable educational and networking opportunities, promoting the value of the spa experience and speaking as the authoritative voice to foster professionalism and growth. More details on ISPA are available on experienceispa.com. ISPA's COVID-19 resources can be found here.

SOURCE BABOR BEAUTY GROUP