Babson 2018 B.E.T.A. Challenge Winners Awarded Over $200,000 in Cash and Prizes

Winners of the graduate, undergraduate, and alumni B.E.T.A. Challenge each received a grand prize of $20,000 in cash plus services in kind donations from corporate sponsors including Cummings Properties, 88 acres, Canon Copy Center, Contrary Capital, MassChallenge, Naturebox and Think Board. In addition, $2,500 was awarded to the two other finalist ventures in each of the three competitions. Applicants won prizes by successfully demonstrating that they achieved major milestones through action.

Other finalists included: HostelPoint, SlapFive, Dondoctor, Shay Jaffar, ARC Superchargers, and Shop Drop Roll.

Babson's Center for Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership (CWEL) presented the Female Founder Impact Award to Shay Jaffar, Shay Jaffar MBA '19 and the Lewis Institute presented the Social Impact Award to Magnomer, Ravish Majithia MBA'18.

Undergraduate Student Winner: Clean Cult

Ryan Lupberger '18 and Zachary Bedrosian '18

Cleancult delivers the most effective, non-toxic laundry detergent directly to your door monthly, so that you can feel clean, not chemicals.

Graduate Student Winner: Magnomer

Ravish Majithia MBA'18

Poorly designed packaging is the root-cause of low plastics recycling and environmental pollution. Magnomer uses magnetic markers as means to redesign plastic packaging for zero waste environments. The magnetic markers in the form of visual coatings complement brand designs, cue appropriate end-consumer behavior, and enable recovery from waste streams for better recycling.

Alumni Winner: Clarke's Organics

Daniel Dalet '03

Clarke's Organics is empowering single-mother families and creating lasting social impact through every day natural personal care and food products.

