Babson College Adopts Responsible Lens to Investment Strategy

"We think this is the right time, and we think this is the right thing for Babson," says Bruce Herring '87, P'19 a Babson trustee and chair of Babson's Investment Committee which led the College's efforts in adopting ESG and DE&I. "We believe this adoption is aligning the objectives of the endowment with the mission of the College."

Over the past seven years, the endowment at Babson has performed better than 98% of endowments of similar size. Just last year, the College's portfolio, which has a total value of more than $500 million, realized a return of 14.1%.

Babson President Stephen Spinelli Jr. MBA'92, said "Babson's mission is to empower entrepreneurial leaders to create lasting social and economic value. Entrepreneurial leadership needs to extend everywhere, including to the investments we make as an institution."

Looking ahead, the Investment Committee will use Babson's resources to promote ESG and DE&I values within the asset management industry by encouraging its partners to incorporate these principles into their investment decision-making process and, in the management, and operations of their firms.

