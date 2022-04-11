Babson College Announces Naming of the Bertarelli Institute for Family Entrepreneurship Tweet this

"The new name is a perfect fit for the Institute. Ernesto has long been a thought leader in family entrepreneurship, he has close ties to Babson, and he's already helped shape much of the work we do here," said Lauri Union, the Nulsen Family Executive Director of Babson's Bertarelli Institute for Family Entrepreneurship.

In 2017, Babson named William B. Gartner the Bertarelli Foundation Distinguished Professor of Family Entrepreneurship. He also serves as the Institute's Faculty Director for Research, and is universally recognized as a leading scholar in the area of entrepreneurship. "I'm honored to collaborate with colleagues who are pioneers in entrepreneurial research, and remain excited to continue to explore the various ways that families serve as the foundation for entrepreneurial activity all around the world," Gartner said.

In the coming months, The Institute will launch a uniquely impactful initiative: The Babson Global Family Entrepreneurship Network. This network will amplify the capacity of entrepreneurial families from around the world to create value together, building on a foundation of stronger family relationships through curated learning, connectivity, and experiences. On average, 50% of Babson students come from a family business, and, according to "Family Firm Institute," family businesses drive 70-90% of global GDP.

Members of the Babson Global Family Entrepreneurship Network will have access to the following benefits:

Curated Learning Opportunities in a confidential setting, guided by Babson, to exchange ideas and resources with others who have a shared life experience.

in a confidential setting, guided by Babson, to exchange ideas and resources with others who have a shared life experience. Curated Connectivity with other members of Babson's unique global community.

with other members of Babson's unique global community. Curated Experiences including special access to events and programs at Babson.

"We know we have this incredible global community, which so far hasn't been connected as tightly as it could be," Union said. "Babson's Global Family Entrepreneurship Network will deliver significant opportunities to strengthen and grow our global community while providing shared learning from each other, as well as tapping into everything that Babson has to offer."

"Business is taught in schools all over the world, but very, very few programs pay attention to the importance of family dynamics, values and culture, and how these are transmitted and how they evolve through generations," said Ernesto Bertarelli. "This is an area of thinking and teaching where Babson already leads the way, and so it gives me great pleasure to see the College amplify its work with the Global Family Entrepreneurship Network. I very much look forward to seeing the results of this important and imaginative initiative over the coming years.

"I must also sincerely thank Babson and its leadership for the heartfelt honor it has bestowed upon my family with the naming of the Bertarelli Institute. The College has an enormous place in my heart and I feel privileged that we are able to continue to work together."

